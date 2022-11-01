Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortmillsun.com
‘Moms for Liberty’ Group Explains Endorsement of 4 School Board Candidates
On Fort Mill roads, their campaign signs stand out with a list of four school board candidates and a message for anyone who is “tired of politicians.”. “ELECT A PARENT!” the signs say. Moms for Liberty York County has endorsed four candidates running for the Fort Mill School...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Students are Ready for Christmas at Spirit Day
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Walnut Grove Christian School in Fort Mill sharing this fun shot from spirit week, the holiday day theme was a hit. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com. Picture of the...
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY – TAP into the Arts Returns to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Rock Hill Sports and Events Center will be hosting Tap Into The Arts beautiful art created by students in the Therapeutic Programs.
cn2.com
USC Lancaster Brings Back Scholarship Luncheon To Celebrate Students
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster’s annual scholarship luncheon is back after a 3 year hiatus due to Covid-19. But one thing the college didn’t stop during the pandemic was fundraising for scholarships, and the payoff for that hard work could be seen at this week’s Luncheon.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports Meet Coach Lane
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We sit down with Clover Head Coach Brian Lane and talk football and end of season results. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Early Voting Numbers, Police Chase in Lake Wylie
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Early, In-Person voting has been underway in South Carolina for the past two weeks with one more day to go. We have early voting numbers and locations. Part of Highway 49 on Charlotte Road in Lake Wylie was shut down Thursday after a...
cn2.com
2022 Rock Hill ChristmasVille
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmasville offers ice skating, horse and carriage rides, entertainment and Santa, but was developed primarly as an economic boost to the area businesses. We sit down with ChristmasVille Chair Allison Cleveland to talk about the excitement this year’s festival is sure to bring....
fortmillsun.com
Town of Fort Mill Hires Engineer to Work on ‘Trail Master Plan’
The Town of Fort Mill has hired an engineering firm to create a Trail Master Plan that would connect existing trails and potential ones with roads, parks, schools and other places of interest. Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage said the plan will help establish Fort Mill as a trail-friendly community....
cn2.com
Sheriff’s Office Joins in to Keep Catawba Clean
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today the Chester County Sheriff’s Office took part in the Catawba River Sweep, hosted by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Nation Ford Volleyball Player Kennedy Martin
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Sports sits down with this Week’s Athlete of the Week Kennedy Martin. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
City of Lancaster greenway project prepares for second phase of work
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster City leaders and people who live in the area are celebrating the recent opening of a new public greenway, the first ever in the city. The overall goal of the Lindsay Pettus Greenway is to build the project in phases. Phase one was completed in 2020 and once […]
Two visions for CMS: Moms for Liberty's and board member De La Jara's
In this episode, we’re getting into a topic that we haven’t really addressed in the podcast: school board elections. We’ll focus on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, but school board elections across the country mirror many of the political debates in campaigns for state and federal office. To name a few: LGBTQ and gender identity politics, the effects of pandemic closings and how to recover from learning loss, and how issues concerning race should be discussed and taught in schools.
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY: All Fall Fun with Strawberries, Podcasts, Halloween Pictures and Fitness
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of CN2 Today we are talking with two women who have turned their grief of loosing their husbands into a way to help other going through the same journey. Plus, as we get ready for the holidays we learn some...
Chester, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Blue Ridge High School football team will have a game with Chester High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – Flour Power Cooking Studio
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Flour Power a new business in York County nestled between Fort Mill and Tega Cay off of Hwy 160 offers exciting cooking classes and camps for kids of all ages. Want to go?
kiss951.com
McClintock Middle School Ranks As National School of Distinction
McClintock is a STEAM magnet that encourages students to indulge their curiosity and discover their passions. What makes them unique is their vision to create people who are prepared for the future. Their students have a growth mindset with the necessary skills necessary to thrive in our ever-changing world. Their facility is a state-of-the-art facility where students can learn to use 3D printers. The students code with robots and have a professional video and audio studio to communicate their amazing ideas and keep up to date with the industry standard. To have your child attend McClintock Middle Magnet by signing up at cmschoice.org and sign-ups begin December 5th.
cn2.com
Minute In History: Rock Hill’s Main Street / Town Center Mall
Looking at Rock Hill’s Main Street, it’s hard to imagine that just 4 decades ago, it was a covered shopping mall. CN2’s Minute in History is proudly brought to you by Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
californiaexaminer.net
Shot Fired At N. Carolina House Candidate’s Home
A shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and small children caused no injuries but created “tremendous worry,” his mother claimed Thursday. Harrigan, a guns maker and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson in Charlotte’s new...
Comments / 0