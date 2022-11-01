ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

USC Lancaster Brings Back Scholarship Luncheon To Celebrate Students

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster’s annual scholarship luncheon is back after a 3 year hiatus due to Covid-19. But one thing the college didn’t stop during the pandemic was fundraising for scholarships, and the payoff for that hard work could be seen at this week’s Luncheon.
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Sports Meet Coach Lane

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We sit down with Clover Head Coach Brian Lane and talk football and end of season results.
CLOVER, SC
cn2.com

2022 Rock Hill ChristmasVille

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmasville offers ice skating, horse and carriage rides, entertainment and Santa, but was developed primarly as an economic boost to the area businesses. We sit down with ChristmasVille Chair Allison Cleveland to talk about the excitement this year’s festival is sure to bring....
ROCK HILL, SC
fortmillsun.com

Town of Fort Mill Hires Engineer to Work on ‘Trail Master Plan’

The Town of Fort Mill has hired an engineering firm to create a Trail Master Plan that would connect existing trails and potential ones with roads, parks, schools and other places of interest. Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage said the plan will help establish Fort Mill as a trail-friendly community....
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Sheriff’s Office Joins in to Keep Catawba Clean

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today the Chester County Sheriff's Office took part in the Catawba River Sweep, hosted by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WFAE

Two visions for CMS: Moms for Liberty's and board member De La Jara's

In this episode, we’re getting into a topic that we haven’t really addressed in the podcast: school board elections. We’ll focus on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, but school board elections across the country mirror many of the political debates in campaigns for state and federal office. To name a few: LGBTQ and gender identity politics, the effects of pandemic closings and how to recover from learning loss, and how issues concerning race should be discussed and taught in schools.
CHARLOTTE, NC
High School Football PRO

Chester, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blue Ridge High School football team will have a game with Chester High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
CHESTER, SC
kiss951.com

McClintock Middle School Ranks As National School of Distinction

McClintock is a STEAM magnet that encourages students to indulge their curiosity and discover their passions. What makes them unique is their vision to create people who are prepared for the future. Their students have a growth mindset with the necessary skills necessary to thrive in our ever-changing world. Their facility is a state-of-the-art facility where students can learn to use 3D printers. The students code with robots and have a professional video and audio studio to communicate their amazing ideas and keep up to date with the industry standard. To have your child attend McClintock Middle Magnet by signing up at cmschoice.org and sign-ups begin December 5th.
CHARLOTTE, NC
californiaexaminer.net

Shot Fired At N. Carolina House Candidate’s Home

A shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and small children caused no injuries but created “tremendous worry,” his mother claimed Thursday. Harrigan, a guns maker and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson in Charlotte’s new...
CHARLOTTE, NC

