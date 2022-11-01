ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

M2.8 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose: USGS

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:12 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, near Mount Hamilton, the USGS said. The epicenter for Wednesday's temblor is in the same...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

You Can Sleep Better: The Experts Explain How

When Apartment Guide culled business data and ran the numbers, it said it could determine the number of coffee shops in any given city across the country. “San Francisco tops the list, really both per density and per capita,” said Apartment Guide Senior Managing Editor Brian Carberry, “It really had the perfect score.”
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Advocates Bring Safety Kits to Unhoused Residents in San Jose

As temperatures drop and a significant storm moves in, there is growing concern about the safety of tens of thousands without homes in the Bay Area. On Friday advocates for the unhoused in San Jose are trying to help supply those in need, not only for the upcoming cold. But also, for another growing risk, getting hit and killed by cars at night.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Watch: Bay Area Election Night Updates and Results

Join us for a special election night livestream that will bring you race results and updates from reporters dispatched across the Bay Area. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will run through midnight. Bookmark this page and join us then to watch our livestream in the video player above.
NBC Bay Area

Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara

A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

No Injuries Reported in San Jose Structure Fire

Crews responded to a 2-alarm structure fire in San Jose Wednesday, the department confirmed. The fire began on the 800 block of Cape Diamond Drive when an fence caught on fire and extended to a 2-story, single-family home. Firefighters were able to control the flames and no injuries have been...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Dead, 5 Injured After Crash in Redwood City

Two people were killed and five others were injured following a crash in Redwood City Friday night, officials said. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. According to the Redwood City Fire Department, two cars were involved in the crash....
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Remains Found in Amador County is Alexis Gabe: Officials

Officials with the city of Oakley said Friday that human remains found in Amador County have been identified as Alexis Gabe. According to Oakley City officials, on Thursday a Plymouth resident discovered something suspicious they was thought to be human remains. The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office of...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vehicle Hits and Kills Pedestrian in South San Jose: Police

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a busy roadway in South San Jose early Wednesday, according to police. The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Avenue, police said. Preliminary investigation shows the man was outside of a...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Longtime Pittsburg High School Football Coach to Retire

A legendary high school football coach is about to call it a career in Contra Costa County. It’s been quite the journey for Pittsburg High School football coach Victor Galli. For the past two decades, the Pittsburg native and former De La Salle High football standout has won nearly...
PITTSBURG, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Beats 73-Year-Old Senior to Death in San Francisco

A 911 call from a 7 Eleven in San Francisco led police to a crime scene where detectives say a person was beaten to death with the suspect’s bare hands. The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along Bayshore Avenue. The police department started getting frantic calls that a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in SJ Hit-and-Run That Injured Grandmother, Child

Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman suspected in a hit-and-run collision that injured an elderly woman and a toddler last week in San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood. The grandmother was pushing a 3-year-old child in a stroller in a marked crosswalk about 5:40 p.m. Oct. 25, when they were hit by a car on Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane, according to San Jose police.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

5/5 Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Milpitas

Two Powerball players in California matched the first five numbers in Wednesday's drawing to win $1 million each, and one was located in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery. Lottery officials said that one 5/5 ticket was sold at 7-Eleven at 1838 Milmount Drive in Milpitas. Another 5/5...
MILPITAS, CA

