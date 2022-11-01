ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga County reveals 2023 tentative budget

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga County Officials have released the county’s tentative 2023 budget. The budget entails 5% decrease in property tax rate as well as an overall decreases of government spending by 3.2 million from the 2022 adopted budget.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Theodore T. Kusnierz, Jr. said, “Saratoga County continues to be one of the fastest growing, fiscally conservative counties in the state as reflected in this proposed budget.  With uncertain financial times ahead, homeowners will receive much needed relief with a 5% property tax reduction through a balanced budget that doesn’t borrow from the County’s fund balance. Importantly, the budget upholds our fiscally responsible practices, continues to provide vital programs and services to our residents, supports public safety and public health initiatives, and makes smart investments in economic development.”

2023 Budget Highlights

  • Delivers a balanced budget of $378.3 million for 2023 without using fund balance reserves for the first time in six years
  • Reduces the overall budget by $3.2 million from the 2022 adopted budget
  • Reduces the County’s Property Tax Rate by 5%, keeping it under the tax cap
  • Maintains Saratoga County’s position as having the lowest county property taxes in New York State
  • Maintains funding for important programs and services
The 2023 proposed budget reduces the property tax rate by 5%, keeping the levy within the tax cap and continuing to provide Saratoga County homeowners the lowest property tax rate in the State at $2.12 per $1,000 of assessed value. This will provide on average a 5% property tax cut for homeowners and businesses. The 2023 tentative budget cuts government spending by $3.2 million over the 2022 adopted budget while maintaining funding for and making key investments in important government services and programs.

The budget makes investments in public safety including nearly $53,000,000 for investments in personnel, technology, and equipment for the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Probation Department, Public Defender’s Department, and Conflict Defender’s Office. Lastly the budget provides more than $600,000 to promote economic development and tourism.

