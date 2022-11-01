Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Home Embraces Spanish Style with Modern Touches
In a world of minimalism versus maximalism, designing a home that perfectly blends the character of an older build with the modern finishes of a newer build may seem like a challenge to most. Keeping the home’s original charm and character while finding modern finishes that bring a cohesive look rather than a hodgepodge of very clear new and old pieces that don’t go well together would be at the forefront of any designer’s mind when working on a home like this one. Amy Elbaum of AE Design had no problem finding this middle ground for this stunning Spanish-style home built in 1975.
yankodesign.com
Someone built a LEGO Flip Clock that actually tells the time and now I want one for my desk…
Nothing embodies the spirit of design better than the LEGO Ideas forum. Most people look at a handful of LEGO bricks and see them as constraints (because of their blockish nature), but the LEGO Ideas forum is filled with hundreds of thousands of ideas for products, sculptures, and other incredible installations that JUST use LEGO bricks (we’ve covered our fair share of them too)! It’s the perfect embodiment of working within constraints to deliver great ideas and results! Mirroring that spirit is Sariel Bricks & Pets’ LEGO Flip Clock, which looks and functions exactly like old-timey mechanical flip clocks, and even uses the exact same gear design and mechanism to tell the time. The impressive part? Everything you see is made exclusively from LEGO bricks… barring the number stickers on the flip panels, of course!
yankodesign.com
haoshi’s Crinkle Clock is a minimalist wall-clock that tells the time through light, shadow, and texture
With no markings and with hands that are exactly the same color as the clock’s body, the only way the Crinkle Paper X CLOCK tells the time is by using dramatic lighting. The timepiece comes with an aggressively textured body looking almost like crushed paper, atop which sit pristine, flat-surface hands. To tell the time, all you have to do is look for the flat surface against the crinkled crushed one. Boasting of an experience unlike any other, the Crinkle Paper X CLOCK is best kept in a place that receives dramatic light, for the most rewarding time-telling experience!
hypebeast.com
Studio Jean Verville Designs an Eccentric Refuge in the Woods
Studio Jean Verville has designed the MEV Cabin for “two admirable eccentrics” in Montréal, Canada. The cabin owners are both passionate about ’80s art and Italian design and wanted a place in the woods that reflected their eclectic style. The MEV Cabin has become a place...
Tree Hugger
Couple Converts City Bus Into Farmhouse-Style Tiny Home
A growing number of people are opting for simpler lifestyles, usually by living with less and living in homes with a smaller footprint. But tiny houses come in all sorts of shapes and sizes beyond the stereotypical gable-roofed microhouse on wheels. There are ready-made campers, as well as van conversions—and, of course, the ever-popular bus conversion that is roomier and typically cheaper to renovate than building a conventional tiny house from scratch.
This New 33-Foot Day Boat Blends Classic Design With Bleeding-Edge Tech
It’s been exactly 100 years since Patrone entered the marine industry. To celebrate, the storied Italian shipyard tapped architect Tommaso Spadolini to create an elegant day cruiser steeped in century-long tradition. For the unversed, Giuseppe Patrone started out handcrafting rowing and sailing boats in the province of Savona in 1922. In the 1980s, the Moreno family took over the yard and brought it into the 20th century. Today, it’s helmed by two second-generation Morenos, Gianarnaldo and his sister Benedetta, who commissioned the new Patrone 100. “We were not asking for a simple restyling, but for a completely new boat that embodied the...
yankodesign.com
This wooden stool offers a sustainable replacement for a common household product
No matter what part of the world you’re in, you’d probably come across a plastic stool that is employed for different purposes around the house. Of course, it is primarily a seat, but sometimes it’s also used as a makeshift side table for holding tools while you work around the house. Some more daring people even use it as an ad hoc ladder, though that largely depends on the build and stability of the stool. No matter the purpose, this kind of stool has become so ubiquitous that it could be one of the most common uses of plastic in the market. Of course, such a stool doesn’t need to be made from plastic, and this design translates that into wood with some additional quirks that make it stand out.
intheknow.com
This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home
When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
A Weaver Uses Unconventional Storage Beautifully in Her Melbourne Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “When I was looking for a new home for my teenage daughter, we wanted either two living spaces or three bedrooms — one for an office/studio,” begins handweaver Mary Burgess. “I managed to get both with this apartment. It’s a two-story townhouse in a block of six with shared front gardens. I love how the different spaces work for me, and have evolved with my changing needs over the years. My home very much reflects my work with its weaving equipment and textiles as decoration, but much of it is also practical and in regular use.”
yankodesign.com
This sleek mouse design was inspired by a graceful creature of the sea
As computers become a more integral part of human life, we have finally become more acutely aware of the design flaws in the devices that we use to communicate with these machines. Keyboards and mice haven’t changed their designs significantly over the decades, but manufacturers, designers, and especially users are feeling the pain of using these peripherals, quite literally even. While it might be harder to change the design of keyboards drastically, mouse designs are quite ripe for the picking. There are a few ergonomic mice coming out of the market and even more concept designs that try to reinvent the venerable computer pointing device. This mouse design, however, doesn’t stray too far from the norm but still delivers a form that is regal yet almost alien, just like the sea critter it takes inspiration from.
yankodesign.com
This wireless speaker concept is like a piece of portable sculptural art
Speakers today have outgrown their humble origins as mere audio equipment. Whether they’re proudly standing beside your TV or are discretely sitting on your shelf or coffee table, speakers have grown to become a part of your room’s decor and ambiance, especially the newer breed of smart speakers. The majority of commercially mass-produced speakers, however, still adhere to common designs and simple forms, mostly revolving around cylinders and rectangles. Of course, there are also quite a number of notable speakers that look more like art pieces or decorative accessories rather than hi-tech audio gadgets. This wireless speaker concept design is clearly aiming for the latter class but tries to add a bit of portability to the formula, though that part is a little questionable.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
livingetc.com
So much more than all-white - interior designer Sheena Murphy's home shows how to do a neutral palette to perfection
Interior designer Sheena Murphy, founder of the design studio nune, is a regular in the pages of Livingetc. We go to her for her understanding of how to take a pared back palette and make it warm. For how to take cool hues and elevate them to cosy new levels. For understanding that texture is as important as color.
housebeautiful.com
18 kitchen splashback ideas (which don’t all involve getting a tiler in)
So you've finally settled on a door style for your kitchen cabinets, chosen a colour after much deliberation and committed to a style of hardware. Now it's time to dress the walls with a splashback. 'Deciding on a splashback can be daunting with all the options, but it can also...
Dad Makes Secret Door to Connect Twin’s Rooms and It’s Too Cute
We wonder if the door will grow with them.
yankodesign.com
Audio Technica revives the 80s Sound Burger turntable for modern audiophiles
Want to bypass the most advanced turntables but still want to get the funk factor of vinyl players? Then Audio Technica has got just the right audio gadget for you. Celebrating 60 glorious years of audiophile awesomeness, the Japanese audio pro is reviving its iconic AT-727 portable turntable after almost four decades.
