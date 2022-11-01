Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne mayor gets suspended sentence for drunken driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city has received a suspended one-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry also was ordered Thursday to pay more than $3,000 for a fine, court...
WISH-TV
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
WISH-TV
Delphi suspect Allen transferred from White County Jail to state facility
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man charged in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls has been moved from the White County Jail to a state facility. Online records show that 50-year-old Richard Allen was transferred into state custody on Thursday following a request by Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Lazenby. Lazenby’s request was approved by Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener, who later in the day recused himself from the case.
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
WISH-TV
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against 4 Kokomo police officers in man’s 2017 death
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against four Kokomo Police Department officers after the death of a man in custody in 2017. The judge rejected the four officers’ claims that they were immune to the lawsuit because they were acting within...
Daily Advocate
Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment
GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old sues AG Rokita over ‘baseless investigations’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June, generating national headlines and triggering an investigation by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, has filed a lawsuit against him. The suit, filed Thursday in Marion County on behalf of Dr. Caitlin...
WISH-TV
Kokomo woman dies in fire inside apartment
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say their department is investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman who died Wednesday afternoon in an apartment fire. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to assist the Kokomo Fire Department with a residential fire on the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. First responders were told that witnesses were attempting to get a woman out of the apartment, according to a media release Thursday.
wfft.com
Coroner identifies man shot by police in Wednesday's shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of the man shot by police Wednesday afternoon. Officers first responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street about 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman told 911 dispatchers that a man pulled a gun on her. Police...
WANE-TV
Cockfighting operation shut down in Wells County: Humane Society
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies that began after authorities received tips about suspicious activity. The owner of the property located at 4305 N. State Road 1 has been arrested...
Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute
ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 20-year-old man from Allen County
SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just after 5 a.m. Friday for a 20-year-old man missing from Allen County. Collin Quaintance was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Spencerville, which is 144 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in danger and may require medical aid.
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
wfft.com
Ossian man arrested on cockfighting-related charges; more than 100 roosters rescued
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Ossian man is in jail on cockfighting-related charges tonight after state and local authorities say they recovered more than a hundred roosters and hens from his property. The Wells County Sheriff says they were one of a number of agencies that searched the property at...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for 2019 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 25-year-old Craig Chambers for his involvement in a double homicide in 2019. IMPD says they received reports of a person shot just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019 in the 7300 block of Orinoco Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found 22-year-old Lamont Day Jr. with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arriving to the hospital, Day was pronounced dead by medical staff.
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne police shooting leaves male with life-threatening injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A male was facing life-threatening injuries after at least one Fort Wayne Police Department officer shot him Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Police were called to a disturbance about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Poplar Street. That’s a residential area south of downtown Fort Wayne and northwest of Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park.
