Mississippi State

WLBT

MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”. For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth. According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

UMMC receives federal grant to expand addiction treatment services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center will be putting a new $6 million dollar grant towards addiction treatment services in the state. Addiction treatments can be life-changing but aren’t always within reach for some. Others don’t know where to turn for help. Dr. Jefferson Parker explains that this latest $6 million dollar federal grant will allow more Mississippians to access UMMC’s expertise.
JACKSON, MS

