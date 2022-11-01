Read full article on original website
MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”. For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth. According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.
Candidate profile: Michael Guest-Republican nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is continuing our mid-term election coverage and helping you learn more about the candidates. We profiled the Democratic candidate for the third congressional district here. Now, we’re catching up with Republican incumbent Michael Guest. As the incumbent, Michael Guest is a familiar name and...
UMMC receives federal grant to expand addiction treatment services
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center will be putting a new $6 million dollar grant towards addiction treatment services in the state. Addiction treatments can be life-changing but aren’t always within reach for some. Others don’t know where to turn for help. Dr. Jefferson Parker explains that this latest $6 million dollar federal grant will allow more Mississippians to access UMMC’s expertise.
Game of the Week: JA and Parklane meet for second time in as many weeks in playoff bout
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi high school football playoffs are officially underway. After traveling to Parklane Academy last week, the Jackson Academy Raiders (8-3) will host the familiar foes, the Pioneers (6-5) in the first round of the MAIS 6A playoffs in WLBT’s Game of the Week. The Raiders...
