JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center will be putting a new $6 million dollar grant towards addiction treatment services in the state. Addiction treatments can be life-changing but aren’t always within reach for some. Others don’t know where to turn for help. Dr. Jefferson Parker explains that this latest $6 million dollar federal grant will allow more Mississippians to access UMMC’s expertise.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO