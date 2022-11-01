Five women have been arrested in relation to an incident in which at least $9,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Kohl's store in DuPage County, authorities said. The theft was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl's, 1001 75th St., in Woodridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office stated in a news release. Officers were called to the store for a theft in progress, and a short time later, saw the suspects' vehicle disregard a stoplight, according to authorities. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point the driver, identified as Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, sped up and attempted to flee, police said.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO