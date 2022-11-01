ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Suspects Arrested After At Least $9K in Items Stolen From Suburban Kohl's: Officials

Five women have been arrested in relation to an incident in which at least $9,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Kohl's store in DuPage County, authorities said. The theft was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl's, 1001 75th St., in Woodridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office stated in a news release. Officers were called to the store for a theft in progress, and a short time later, saw the suspects' vehicle disregard a stoplight, according to authorities. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point the driver, identified as Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, sped up and attempted to flee, police said.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Boy, 12, Reported Missing From Chicago's Brainerd Neighborhood

Chicago police are asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday afternoon in the city's Barinerd neighborhood, authorities said. Sergio Matthews Jr. was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of West 89th and South Throop streets, police said in a missing persons' alert. Sergio is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.
CHICAGO, IL
The Food Guy: A Trio of Unique Sandwich Shops

Scientists may have discovered the Bermuda Triangle years ago, but NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has identified a Chicago Sandwich Triangle on the North Side, covering parts of Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. Three shops, all focusing on the humble sandwich, but giving it the star treatment. At...
CHICAGO, IL
