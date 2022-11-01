Read full article on original website
5 Suspects Arrested After At Least $9K in Items Stolen From Suburban Kohl's: Officials
Five women have been arrested in relation to an incident in which at least $9,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Kohl's store in DuPage County, authorities said. The theft was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl's, 1001 75th St., in Woodridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office stated in a news release. Officers were called to the store for a theft in progress, and a short time later, saw the suspects' vehicle disregard a stoplight, according to authorities. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point the driver, identified as Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, sped up and attempted to flee, police said.
Independent Monitor Overseeing Chicago Police Consent Decree Notes Staffing Issues Raised by Ousted Reform Chief
The attorney charged with monitoring reform in the Chicago Police Department has pointedly noted how departmental staffing is affecting those reform efforts. It’s a concern which was also raised this summer by the chief of CPD’s Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform. He was fired the next day.
Boy, 12, Reported Missing From Chicago's Brainerd Neighborhood
Chicago police are asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday afternoon in the city's Barinerd neighborhood, authorities said. Sergio Matthews Jr. was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of West 89th and South Throop streets, police said in a missing persons' alert. Sergio is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.
Mother of Toddler Fatally Shot in West Lawn Road Rage Incident Urges Shooter to Come Forward
Three-year-old Mateo Zastro was the baby of his family. The sweet and smiley toddler was killed on September 30th. “I don’t get to wake up to my baby, I don’t get to hear my baby’s voice, or see him graduate,” mother Veronica Zastro said through her tears.
Darren Bailey Responds After Man Charged With Sending Him Voicemail Death Threat
Darren Bailey has issued a statement response after a Chicago man was charged with allegedly sending the Republican gubernatorial candidate a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him. In a statement to NBC Chicago, Bailey implored the state to come together to "fight for the safety and prosperity of every...
Citing Illinois Law, Judge Reduces Bail For Pregnant Woman Facing Murder Charge
A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail. Assistant...
With Tensions High Ahead of Tuesday's Election, Top Cop Says There's ‘No Threats Specific to Chicago'
With tensions high across the country ahead of the hotly contested midterms, Chicago officials gathered at a downtown polling place Friday and pledged to protect voters and poll workers while insisting there are no looming threats ahead of Election Day. The heightened concerns come two years after Donald Trump began...
Suburban Chicago Trustee Who Lost His Job Due To Felony Convictions Wants Job Back
A suburban trustee who lost his job when his felony convictions became public says he wants his job back. Larry Sapp says he wants people to know the truth about his past. He also says he wants his job back. An Army veteran, Sapp says he suffered a sexual assault...
55-Foot Spruce From Suburbs Will Soon Become City's 109th ‘Official' Christmas Tree
A suburban family's 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce tree will soon have a new home: Millennium Park in Chicago. The tree, which has adorned the front lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat out more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the city of Chicago's 109th annual "official" Christmas tree for 2022.
2 Children Seriously Hurt After They Were Hit by Truck in Chicago's Hermosa Neighborhood
Chicago fire officials say that two children were transported to local hospitals after they were struck by a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. According to authorities, the initial call came into firefighters at approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Details on the cause of the collision are still unclear,...
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs to Gain Stake in Cannabis Trade, Could Control 3 Chicago-Area Facilities
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs could become a dominant African American player in the cannabis industry with a pending deal for production and retail outlets in the Chicago area and in New York and Massachusetts. In a deal worth at least $155 million, Combs is buying assets being spun...
Jones College Prep Students Outraged After Peer Wears Suspected Nazi Uniform
Many students at Jones College Prep High School have expressed outrage after a fellow student showed up at a school Halloween event wearing a German military uniform while goose-stepping across the stage. “I immediately went into a state of shock, had a panic attack. My family is Jewish. I have...
Who's in, Who's Still Undecided as the Chicago Mayoral Election Season Revs Up
While the attention of the political world remains on the upcoming midterm elections, the 2023 Chicago mayoral election is looming in the distance, with at least nine declared candidates on the ballot and several others still weighing bids. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second...
Proud Boy From Aurora Pleads Guilty to Role in Capitol Riot
A member of the Proud Boys from Aurora admitted he bragged about his “rally cry” and that he “bonked 2 cops” during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as he pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the event. James Robert “Jim Bob”...
West Loop Homeless Population on Edge as City Threatens to Discard Donated Tents
Willie Parker woke up braced for action Thursday morning. The 66-year-old lives in a tent in the West Loop. The week before, he had found a sticker attached to it that seemed indicate if it wasn’t cleared that morning, it would be removed by the city. “We’re waiting for...
SAFE-T Act's Elimination of Cash Bail a Positive Development, Cook County's Chief Judge Says
Even though it is not on the ballot this November, the SAFE-T Act will still figure prominently in the 2022 midterm elections, and Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is hoping to set the record straight on what the bill does, and does not, do. Evans, who has served in...
Chicago Police Warn of More and More Hyundai, Kia Thefts Stemming From Viral TikTok ‘Challenge'
Chicago police on Tuesday issued community alerts for different parts of the city in regards to dozens of motor vehicle thefts, warning residents in the areas with certain vehicle makes to be on high alert. But the problem isn't new, and it's not limited to the city of Chicago. And...
Local Organization Looks to Rebuild Homes For Those in Need on West Side
In an effort to rebuild homes and revitalize communities, Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago is repairing housing for those in need while focusing on one community at a time. This month, the organization is zeroed in on the Austin community. Volunteers are replacing water-damaged drywall in the basement of a home...
The Food Guy: A Trio of Unique Sandwich Shops
Scientists may have discovered the Bermuda Triangle years ago, but NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has identified a Chicago Sandwich Triangle on the North Side, covering parts of Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. Three shops, all focusing on the humble sandwich, but giving it the star treatment. At...
Didier Farms, a Favorite Suburban Halloween Outing, is Permanently Closing
Suburban families who had made a tradition out of visiting Didier Farms in Lake County around Halloween didn't realize their 2022 trip to the farm's annual Pumpkinfest would be their last. According to a note posted on Thursday to the farm's Facebook page, Didier Farms has officially closed for good.
