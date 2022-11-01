Read full article on original website
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Cano Health Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now." Cano Health Inc: "I think it's...
When Companies Appoint Black CEOs, Their Market Caps Jump by 3.1%—Here's Why, New Study Says
When researchers from the University of Georgia and Stevens Institute of Technology sat down to analyze thousands of CEO appointments from 2001 to 2020, they found something potentially surprising. On average, firms appointing Black chief executives on average saw their market capitalization jump 3.1% within three days of the announcement,...
Opinion: Ron Baron Explains His Investing Philosophy With Goal of Doubling His Money Every 5 to 6 Years
Ron Baron said he began investing during the 1970s, which was a tumultuous time. As a stockbroker, he recommended small-cap companies, such as Disney and McDonald's, and told clients to sell when the stocks doubled or tripled. But many of these stocks continued to climb. Now, having learned from this...
CVS Health, Walgreens Announce $5 Billion Opioid Lawsuit Settlements
CVS Health and Walgreens announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is in discussions for a deal. The deals call for most of the funds from Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS and Deerfield,...
Retailers Have a New Holiday Headache — People Are Spending Their Money on Travel
Travel demand has surged this year, even as Americans pay higher airline fares. The holiday season will test consumers' spending priorities, especially amid inflation. Retailers are trying to lure back customers who bought a lot of stuff during the Covid pandemic. Retailers have a new threat this holiday season: wanderlust.
