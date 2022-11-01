ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics

Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Career Stats Against Celtics Are Dominant

Ayo Dosunmu's career stats against Celtics are dominant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls travel to Boston to take on the Celtics Friday night. Which means Ayo Dosunmu has another chance to build on his dominant career statistics against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. Yes, Dosunmu's NBA...
Bulls Drop Intense Game Vs. Celtics Despite DeMar DeRozan Explosion

10 observations: Bulls fall to C's despite DeRozan outburst originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Playing in a TD Garden environment that appeared to have the atmosphere of a playoff game, the Chicago Bulls had a chance to topple the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics for the second time in their first 10 games of the season.
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added 15 points and 10 assists for the first-place Jazz, who are off to a 7-3 start to a year in which they were widely expected to struggle. Utah blew most of a big lead in the third quarter, but surged to victory down the stretch while getting at least seven points from eight players. “Again, it’s a night where we had a lot of different guys contribute at a lot of different times in the game,” first-year Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “It’s just another testament to the group, and to doing it as a group.” Russell Westbrook had 26 points and six assists in another strong performance in a reserve role for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-6 after their two-game winning streak ended. Los Angeles has not won three consecutive games since Jan. 7.
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Throwback Logos for 2023 Winter Classic

Bruins bring back classic logo for 2023 Winter Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins will participate in another outdoor NHL game in January when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Both teams announced on Tuesday night their official logos...
