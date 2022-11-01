ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

profootballnetwork.com

Ball State vs. Kent State Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

Kent State (-6.5) Kent State (-245); Ball State (+205) Reminder: FanDuel offers $60,000 for you to construct your best lineup. With a two-game MAC slate, it’s imperative to take advantage of every opportunity, both in the game and outside of the game. Especially out of the game, where FanDuel offers a $10 bonus with a $1 entry.
ESPN

AFC-best Bills trade Zack Moss, pick to Colts for RB Nyheim Hines

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills added the versatile running back the team has been searching for to add to their top-ranked offense by trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines on Tuesday in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick.
profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears

The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
thecomeback.com

NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles

The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Denver Broncos Deal Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are not messing around. They added another star to a locker room full of them Tuesday, trading for Denver Broncos‘ pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. The Dolphins sent their last remaining 2023 first-round pick (which originally belonged to the...
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 9: Justin Fields, Rondale Moore, and Van Jefferson Lead a List of Under-the-Radar Options

Although we rely on big-name players to guide our fantasy football teams to victory, knowing how to locate the sleepers in a given week could be what pushes your team over the edge. With Week 9 of the NFL and fantasy football season on the horizon, here are some sleepers to keep in mind when setting your lineups.
profootballnetwork.com

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

This Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois prediction continues 27 straight days of football and pushes midweek MACtion into Wednesday night. Both teams are adjusting to hopeful answers at the quarterback position, but which team will have the biggest advantage?. Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Preview. Northern Illinois (-5) Moneyline.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Draft News and Rumors Mailbag: Max Duggan’s Pro Prospects, and Is Steele Chambers Entering the Draft?

With the college football and NFL seasons moving right along, on-field performances take center stage. As such, preseason perceptions are confirmed to be accurate or proven to be incorrect. With that comes plenty of NFL draft news and rumors, including NFL team needs coming into focus and prospects moving up and down draft boards.
profootballnetwork.com

Week 9 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Others Rank?

Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 9.
iheart.com

Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 9

The trade deadline passed us on Tuesday. There's plenty to be made about who won and lost each trade, and this will be the first chance we get to see most of the same faces in new places. 8 weeks into the season as well, marking the halfway point of the NFL season. Who makes a push to the postseason, and who fades away towards draft positioning.
profootballnetwork.com

Darnell Mooney Waiver Wire Week 9: Should You Add Him To Play the Dolphins?

You came to the right place for your Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire needs. Injuries and trades have flipped how the rest of the regular season will play out, meaning we’re here to break it all down for you. One of the potential waiver wire considerations for fantasy managers is Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. We’re examining whether you should add the playmaker against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.
profootballnetwork.com

Texans vs. Eagles Player Props for Thursday Night Football Include Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dameon Pierce

If you’re planning to bet on Week 9 NFL player props for Thursday Night Football’s eye-catching Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line...
profootballnetwork.com

Why Jalen Hurts Fell in the 2020 NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts is a polarizing player; there’s no denying that. As he’s led the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL’s last undefeated team, the question of why he fell in the 2020 NFL Draft has come to the front of everyone’s mind. Why Jalen Hurts Was Drafted...
profootballnetwork.com

Chase Claypool Trade: Fantasy Impact on Darnell Mooney, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Others

Ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, the news of a Chase Claypool trade rocked the fantasy football landscape. While it was expected that Claypool might be moved, the Chicago Bears being the landing spot was somewhat of a surprise. Let’s examine the fantasy impact of the trade for Claypool on the WR himself, as well as the other fantasy assets in Chicago and Pittsburgh.
The Associated Press

Smart plan: How Georgia unlocked a college football goliath

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dressed for success in sports jackets, suits and even some ties, the Georgia football team starts the pregame Dawg Walk 2 hours and 15 minutes before kickoff on game days. The quarter-mile stroll from Lumpkin Street into Sanford Stadium, lined on each side with cheering fans and the Redcoat Marching Band, is a 21-year-old tradition but the Bulldogs’ attire is relatively new. Before 2018, the players would do the Dawg Walk in their uniforms, carrying their shoulders pads and helmets, because there was no good place to change at the stadium. The old locker room was more like a concrete storage space. It didn’t even have lockers. Now the ’Dawgs arrive at a 5,400-square foot locker room, part of a $63 million renovation that also included a 10,000-square foot recruiting lounge one floor up.
