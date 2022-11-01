ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
WBAL Radio

Ravens announce jersey number for LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday announced the jersey number for newly acquired linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith will wear No. 18 as a member of the Ravens. Baltimore announced on Tuesday that they traded linebacker A.J. Klein and undisclosed draft picks to the Chicago Bears for the veteran linebacker. There have...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings open as favorites over the Commanders in Week 9

It’s Kirk Cousins week in Washington. Cousins and his Minnesota Vikings [6-1] come to FedEx Field Sunday for a matchup with the Washington Commanders [4-4]. This will be Cousins’ first trip to Washington since he left for the Vikings after the 2017 season. Cousins did play Washington in 2019 when his former team traveled to Minnesota. Cousins led the Vikings to a 19-9 win as Washington fell to 1-7 on the season. That was Jay Gruden’s final season as Washington’s head coach, but he was already fired by that point, and Bill Callahan was the interim coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis

The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Benefit from Exceptional Trade for TE TJ Hockenson

The holidays came early for the Minnesota Vikings as they benefit from an exceptional trade with the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In a rare move that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has somewhat normalized, the division rival Detroit Lions traded their former first-round draft pick from 2019. The Vikings gave up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 3rd-round pick. In exchange, they got Hockenson, a 2023 4th round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th round pick (will be a 5th round pick if Vikings make the playoffs).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

