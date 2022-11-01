It’s Kirk Cousins week in Washington. Cousins and his Minnesota Vikings [6-1] come to FedEx Field Sunday for a matchup with the Washington Commanders [4-4]. This will be Cousins’ first trip to Washington since he left for the Vikings after the 2017 season. Cousins did play Washington in 2019 when his former team traveled to Minnesota. Cousins led the Vikings to a 19-9 win as Washington fell to 1-7 on the season. That was Jay Gruden’s final season as Washington’s head coach, but he was already fired by that point, and Bill Callahan was the interim coach.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO