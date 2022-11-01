ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fordauthority.com

Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023

With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
MICHIGAN STATE
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model 3 (LFP) Driven Until It Stops: Fully Discharged

The Tesla Model 3 RWD (former Standard Range Plus/SR+) is one of the most popular EVs, with quite decent specs, but today we will take a look at what happens when it runs out of energy. At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 RWD has a range...
Bikerumor

2023 Scott Genius gets a hidden shock for a sleek-yet-aggressive trail bike

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With Scott bumping the travel of their Spark RC XC bikes to 120mm all around, with the non-RC versions getting a 130mm fork, and both versions getting a sleek new frame design courtesy of their Bold acquisition, it was time for the Genius to show it’s learned a thing or two since its last update in 2017.
Bikerumor

All-new YT Szepter gravel bike suggests “grav-grav” also means “gravity”?

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When a press email for a new gravel bike starts with “As you know, YT Industries has always been a gravity orientated mountain bike brand…” and both trim levels come with a Rockshox Rudy fork, it hints at what’s to come.
The Verge

Honda sets up the first motorcycle battery swap station for its mobile power packs

Honda delivered a new battery swapping station in Tokyo that’s looking mighty similar to the one Gogoro makes. The automaker’s new power pack exchanger lets electric motorcycle riders easily flip their depleting batteries for fresh ones instead of needing to wait around for a charge. The Honda power...
Bikerumor

Ron’s Bikes X Stomp Lox Collab on Wide Toe-box Leather SPD Shoe!

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. News outta Nutmeg Country, Connecticut’s Ron’s Bikes has announced its new shoe! After 2+ years of development, these new shoes will finally be available on Ron’s Bikes’ website by the end of the month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bikerumor

CADEX GX One-Piece, 184g Gravel Bar Might Be Our New Favorite Cockpit Upgrade

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. All roads lead to gravel, and we knew it was only a matter of time before the purveyors of fine carbon over at CADEX would have a dedicated gravel handlebar. Meet the all-new CADEX GX carbon handlebar; It’s a twist on the successful CADEX AR bar with gravel-friendly features and a classic look.
Bikerumor

All-New Cannondale Compact Neo e-bike is Ready For Commuting and Weekend Adventures

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Cannondale has its eyes on the mobility market, and its all-new Compact Neo e-bike could be a great alternative to a bulky electric setup. What is it — Cannondale Compact Neo e-bike. It’s small, reasonably...
Bikerumor

First Ride: 2023 Orbea Oiz consolidates 10kg 120mm XC Race MTB

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The 2023 Orbea Oiz XC Bike may look like a mere refinement of its predecessor, but a closer look reveals a more thorough rework. It still looks like the cross-country racing weapon it is, but the latest evolution comes with some key geometry alterations on a platform that is dedicated to 120mm of rear wheel travel. Aluminum, OMR Carbon and OMX Carbon options deliver a wide price range from € 2,799, right up to €9,999.
BGR.com

Ugreen USB-C Triple Display Docking Station review: A great dock at a high price

Docking stations are helpful for a ton of reasons. For starters, they can make it easier to quickly and easily connect to all your usual devices, allowing you to simply plug your laptop in with one port, and have your display, webcam, and other peripherals all easily connect. That, in turn, can make for a much cleaner desk. Ugreen’s newest take on the concept is the new Ugreen USB-C Triple Display Docking Station.
notebookcheck.net

Premium Mercedes EQE sedan won't compete with the Tesla Model 3/S directly as US pricing of the electric E-class is revealed

Besides the recently unveiled EQE crossover, or what Mercedes calls a "multipurpose variant," it also has an E-class electric sedan with the same name that was announced in 2021 and went on sale for European customers back in the spring. This same luxury Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan will be launched in the US this month and now the storied automaker announced the pricing that eschews direct competition with either the Tesla Model S or the cheaper Model 3.

