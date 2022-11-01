Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
2023 Ford Maverick vs. 2023 Nissan Frontier: Pickup Truck Showdown!
Check out this 2023 Ford Maverick vs. 2023 Nissan Frontier head-to-head comparison and see what each pickup truck has to offer. The post 2023 Ford Maverick vs. 2023 Nissan Frontier: Pickup Truck Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model 3 (LFP) Driven Until It Stops: Fully Discharged
The Tesla Model 3 RWD (former Standard Range Plus/SR+) is one of the most popular EVs, with quite decent specs, but today we will take a look at what happens when it runs out of energy. At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 RWD has a range...
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Showdown!
Both the RAV4 and Forester have much to offer. Learn about their differences in this 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester head-to-head comparison. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Subaru Forester: Crossover SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bikerumor
2023 Scott Genius gets a hidden shock for a sleek-yet-aggressive trail bike
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With Scott bumping the travel of their Spark RC XC bikes to 120mm all around, with the non-RC versions getting a 130mm fork, and both versions getting a sleek new frame design courtesy of their Bold acquisition, it was time for the Genius to show it’s learned a thing or two since its last update in 2017.
The Jeep CJ Surge Concept May Have the Off-Road EV Crate Motor We’ve Been Waiting For
Electric crate motors have been done before but Jeep wants to make them viable for classic off-roaders, like CJ Wranglers.
Bikerumor
All-new YT Szepter gravel bike suggests “grav-grav” also means “gravity”?
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When a press email for a new gravel bike starts with “As you know, YT Industries has always been a gravity orientated mountain bike brand…” and both trim levels come with a Rockshox Rudy fork, it hints at what’s to come.
The Verge
Honda sets up the first motorcycle battery swap station for its mobile power packs
Honda delivered a new battery swapping station in Tokyo that’s looking mighty similar to the one Gogoro makes. The automaker’s new power pack exchanger lets electric motorcycle riders easily flip their depleting batteries for fresh ones instead of needing to wait around for a charge. The Honda power...
Bikerumor
Philly Bike Expo: Rodeo Labs Unveils New Traildonkey 4.0 w/ Downtube storage & Lock-Jaw!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Over the weekend, at Philly Bike Expo, Rodeo Labs released what they’re calling their finest, and most kick-arse (I threw that in myself) adventure bike platform to date with the new Traildonkey 4.0. This iteration...
Bikerumor
Just a Few Days Left To Donate & Win Custom Purple LoveYourBrain x Revel Rover or Rail29!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Want a chance at winning one of two rad bikes while supporting a great cause? To date, Revel Bikes has raised $169,000 to support the LoveYourBrain Foundation and they’re at it again. But you have to hurry – the fundraiser ends on Nov. 4th!
Bikerumor
Ron’s Bikes X Stomp Lox Collab on Wide Toe-box Leather SPD Shoe!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. News outta Nutmeg Country, Connecticut’s Ron’s Bikes has announced its new shoe! After 2+ years of development, these new shoes will finally be available on Ron’s Bikes’ website by the end of the month.
Bikerumor
CADEX GX One-Piece, 184g Gravel Bar Might Be Our New Favorite Cockpit Upgrade
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. All roads lead to gravel, and we knew it was only a matter of time before the purveyors of fine carbon over at CADEX would have a dedicated gravel handlebar. Meet the all-new CADEX GX carbon handlebar; It’s a twist on the successful CADEX AR bar with gravel-friendly features and a classic look.
Bikerumor
All-New Cannondale Compact Neo e-bike is Ready For Commuting and Weekend Adventures
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Cannondale has its eyes on the mobility market, and its all-new Compact Neo e-bike could be a great alternative to a bulky electric setup. What is it — Cannondale Compact Neo e-bike. It’s small, reasonably...
Bikerumor
First Ride: 2023 Orbea Oiz consolidates 10kg 120mm XC Race MTB
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The 2023 Orbea Oiz XC Bike may look like a mere refinement of its predecessor, but a closer look reveals a more thorough rework. It still looks like the cross-country racing weapon it is, but the latest evolution comes with some key geometry alterations on a platform that is dedicated to 120mm of rear wheel travel. Aluminum, OMR Carbon and OMX Carbon options deliver a wide price range from € 2,799, right up to €9,999.
Ugreen USB-C Triple Display Docking Station review: A great dock at a high price
Docking stations are helpful for a ton of reasons. For starters, they can make it easier to quickly and easily connect to all your usual devices, allowing you to simply plug your laptop in with one port, and have your display, webcam, and other peripherals all easily connect. That, in turn, can make for a much cleaner desk. Ugreen’s newest take on the concept is the new Ugreen USB-C Triple Display Docking Station.
notebookcheck.net
Premium Mercedes EQE sedan won't compete with the Tesla Model 3/S directly as US pricing of the electric E-class is revealed
Besides the recently unveiled EQE crossover, or what Mercedes calls a "multipurpose variant," it also has an E-class electric sedan with the same name that was announced in 2021 and went on sale for European customers back in the spring. This same luxury Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan will be launched in the US this month and now the storied automaker announced the pricing that eschews direct competition with either the Tesla Model S or the cheaper Model 3.
Comments / 0