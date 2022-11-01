ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
