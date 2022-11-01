Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Magic Johnson on how Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle being passed as all-time scorer: ‘I don’t think well’
With LeBron James just 1,243 points shy of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle it well when he's passed.
Second Michigan football player shown getting roughed up, hit with helmet in video
Video of a second player being roughed up by Michigan State players surfaced on Sunday after a major incident in a tunnel after their game.
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving
NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen once shared that Dennis Rodman was living two different lives at the same time.
Celtics Players Are Reportedly 'Shocked And Confused' By Ime Udoka Being Hired By The Nets
Boston Celtics players reportedly want Ime Udoka to stick around.
Video: Kyrie Irving Greeted Jewish Ticket Holders Sitting Courtside At Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying 'hi' to Jewish ticket holders who sat courtside at Barclays Center.
Julius Erving Said Charles Barkley Is The Player That Began The Modern Era Of NBA Basketball
Julius Erving had high praise for Charles Barkley, said he brought in the modern NBA era.
WATCH: Voters in Georgia lean towards Walker but break with Republican over Warnock church eviction criticism
ATLANTA – Voters in Georgia are largely expressing their support for Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, but are breaking with him over the criticism he's leveled against his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, concerning the latter's church evicting tenants from apartments it owns. Fox News Digital spoke to...
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
Kanye West has laid into Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire for criticizing kyrie Irving for his anti-semitic comments.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
'I Was Beneath Him': A Celtic Legend's Unforgettable Petty Gesture Motivated Michael Jordan Forever
Rookie Michael Jordan was once put in his place by this Celtics superstar.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Fox News
852K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0