Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
Paris Neighborhood Clean-Up Set Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–As part of the state’s “No Trash November”, a clean-up is schedule for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 5 at the Atkins-Porter Rec Center on Highland St. Volunteers are needed and will be cleaning up the streets in the A-P Neighborhood. The Tennessee Department...
‘First 100 Years’ Mural Dedicated In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The newest downtown Paris mural–called ‘The First 100 Years’–was dedicated Tuesday. With Paris and Henry County celebrating their Bicentennials, the mural depicts people, homes and scenes from the first 100 years of local history. Paris Artist Dan Knowles introduced the crowd to the people...
Treasure Trove Of Henry County History Donated To Archives
Paris, Tenn.–A treasure trove of historic records was recently donated to the Henry County Archives from the County Clerk’s Office. Clerk Donna Craig donated over a dozen books found in a vault of her office in the courthouse–some dating as far back as the 1820s. The books...
Driver flown to Nashville hospital after fiery I-24 crash near state line
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a rear-end collision involving two semi’s just across the Tennessee state line on I-24 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. Clarksville police say it happened about 10 a.m. just west of Exit 1 on the westbound side when a semi pulling...
Woman with Alzheimer’s found safe following Silver Alert
Metro police say Nancy Griffith has been found safe in Weakley County, Tennessee.
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Clifton community praying for safe return of missing 19-year-old woman
Michaelle's family gifted the town a community art gallery and coffee bar back in August.
Trigg Cheerleaders Place 2nd in Murfreesboro
Not a bad way to resume competitive cheer competition over the weekend for the cheerleaders from Trigg County High School. The Wildcat cheerleaders were in action over the weekend at the Middle Tennessee Classic Cheer Competition at Blackmon High School in Murfreesboro. In their first competition since 2019, the Trigg...
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tinkle Promoted To State Parks Area Manager
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park Manager Zach Tinkle has been promoted to State Parks Area Manager, overseeing nine state parks in Northwest Tennessee. Tinkle has been the local parks superintendent at Paris Landing since 2018. Tinkle said he will still live in Henry County and will manage the state...
Tennessee teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home
Henderson County firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze underneath a mobile home, Thursday, October 27, 2022. Firemen determined that the cause of the fire was due to lint buildup in a dryer duct vent underneath the home. Stations 1, 2, and 7 responded to the fire in the 15,000 block of Tennessee 104 North. Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the blaze.
First Patriots’ Playoff Game To Be ‘RED OUT’
Paris, Tenn.–The student section theme for this Friday’s Henry County High School football playoff game vs. Dyer Co. will be a ‘RED OUT’. Athletic Director Steve Summers said, “We would love for all of our fans to join the fun and wear as much RED as possible this Friday night and turn Patriot stadium into a complete sea of RED!”
TN Professor designs water gauge that could help warn communities about floods
Tennessee Tech University professor designs a low-cost water gauge that could help warn communities like Waverly if there's another flood.
Cadiz woman killed in two-vehicle crash
CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on US 68/KY 80 at the intersection of Blue Springs Road on Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. Troopers said Marcie Birdsong, 70, of Cadiz, was traveling south on...
Billion-dollar industries have eyes on Allensworth site in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Business is booming in Clarksville with recent announcements from Microvast, Daejin Advanced Materials, Ferrari Stampi USA and others. In addition to those, a $3 billion industrial development could also make its way into the mix. The unnamed company is one in a line of developers eyeing the 420-acre Allensworth Farm.
