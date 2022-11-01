Return Of The Strings: Billy Goes Electric To Finish ‘Away From The Shire’ With Duane Trucks [Videos]

Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tall John’s neighborhood tavern opens in Montford
In the 14 years he lived in Portland, Ore., chef Trevor Payne helped launch the kitchens of four new restaurants, including Clyde Common (where he first crossed paths with fellow future Asheville restauranteur Charlie Hodge). But in 2020, Payne, his wife and baby son left the West Coast to return...
thebluebanner.net
A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop
According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
thebluebanner.net
The haunting truth about some of Asheville’s infamous buildings
As thunder and lightning struck the town of Asheville a young 18-year-old girl, Helen Clevenger was brutally murdered in one of Asheville’s most famous hotels in 1936. Visiting from New York with her uncle, Clevenger was supposed to be asleep in her room, but when her uncle came to check on her the next morning the door was unlocked with a key inside. To his horror he found his niece in a puddle of her own blood with a bullet wound to the head, as well as slash marks across her face.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
FOX Carolina
Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
asheville.com
Ground Zero in the Culture War
Written by Tom Fiedler, Asheville Watchdog. For many viewers, the image that Buncombe County school board candidate Kenneth Greg Parks posted on his Facebook page captured the central message of his campaign. In its center is a black, claw-like hand extending from a sleeve made of the familiar rainbow stripes...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
WLOS.com
Overturned tractor trailer causes Monday morning backup on I-26
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving a tractor trailer tied up traffic for more than an hour Monday morning. An 18-wheeler could be seen in the median of I-26 at Mile Marker 38.8, between exits 37 and 40. It happened just before 9 a.m., the North Carolina Department...
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
FOX Carolina
Major drug bust in Haywood County
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
WLOS.com
Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
Morganton man convicted after killing long-time friend in 2020
MORGANTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton was convicted of second-degree murder this past week after shooting his friend in the chest with a shotgun back in December of 2020. According to the 36th District Attorney’s Office, George Lee Allison was found guilty on Friday for the killing of Brandon Adams.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County man sentenced for shooting after claiming self-defense
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed an 18-year-old in 2018. Officials said Derrick Edwards pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 64 to 89 months in prison. According to...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after crashing into back of home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon. Officers said the crash happened near West Chapel Road at around 2:28 p.m. on October 28, 2022. According to officers, the driver was traveling along West Chapel Road...
