Hillsville, VA

WFXR

Henry Co. Deputies investigating animal cruelty case

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after three dogs were found dead. Deputies say the incident happened on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 10:05 a.m. in the 6000 block of Dyers Store Rd. Animal Control Deputies responded to a field where they found four puppies […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Woman found dead inside Stokes County jail cell, officers say

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured talks about recruitment and retention in Triad detention centers. A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her jail cell in Stokes County Monday, according to officers. Officers said they were making their rounds when they noticed Julie Nuttall, 41, unresponsive in...
FOX8 News

Female inmate dies in Stokes County Jail, sheriff’s office says

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate died at Stokes County Jail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that officers in Stokes County Jail found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday. EMS was on the scene within a few minutes and the inmate was pronounced dead at […]
WVNS

Details released following officer-involved shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special […]
PRINCETON, WV
WBTW News13

North Carolina police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired, injuring two adults and one teen. A crowd of approximately 100 people was inside, partying in the venue. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The Amer Center manager […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

I-81 clear after traffic delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All below incidents have been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT reports crashes, fires and other blockages were causing traffic problems on I-81 Monday morning. On I-81N at mile marker 134.6 in Roanoke County, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle fire. The north...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash in Eden: police

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is injured as the result of a fiery crash in Eden on Saturday morning, according to the Eden Police Department. At 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the intersection of East Meadow Road and North Hale Street after getting a report of a single-vehicle […]
EDEN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
ROANOKE, VA

