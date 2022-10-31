Read full article on original website
Suspects face drug charges after traffic stops in Iredell County
Three men are facing drug charges after two traffic stops in Iredell County, the Iredell Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Henry Co. Deputies investigating animal cruelty case
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after three dogs were found dead. Deputies say the incident happened on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 10:05 a.m. in the 6000 block of Dyers Store Rd. Animal Control Deputies responded to a field where they found four puppies […]
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
Woman found dead inside Stokes County jail cell, officers say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured talks about recruitment and retention in Triad detention centers. A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her jail cell in Stokes County Monday, according to officers. Officers said they were making their rounds when they noticed Julie Nuttall, 41, unresponsive in...
Masked men break into gun store, steal ten handguns overnight in Yadkinville
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Yadkinville Police need help identifying two men who broke into a gun store and stole nearly a dozen firearms. It happened overnight at Foothills Firearms and Ammo on State Street in Yadkinville. "What is everything coming to?" asked Foothills Firearms and Ammo Store Manager Ryan Hudson.
Female inmate dies in Stokes County Jail, sheriff’s office says
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate died at Stokes County Jail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that officers in Stokes County Jail found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday. EMS was on the scene within a few minutes and the inmate was pronounced dead at […]
Wilkes County teacher killed in crash after driver hits deer, swerves into oncoming traffic
SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wilkes County teacher has died after a crash on N.C. 18 in Alleghany County, according to Highway Patrol. At about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 18, near N.C. 88, in Alleghany County. Troopers say a 2016 Ford F-150 was heading north on N.C. 18 when […]
Details released following officer-involved shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special […]
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
24-year-old sentenced in a double murder in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 24-year-old Stony Point man was sentenced in a double murder case this week, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Stony Point resident Adam Morgan, 24, was sentenced to a maximum of 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, records showed. […]
Roanoke man dead, 4 injured after car runs off road, crashes into tree on Halloween
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is dead and four others, including a 2-year-old, were injured in a crash in Franklin County on Halloween. Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road at 7:47 p.m. on Monday.
North Carolina police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired, injuring two adults and one teen. A crowd of approximately 100 people was inside, partying in the venue. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The Amer Center manager […]
I-81 clear after traffic delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All below incidents have been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT reports crashes, fires and other blockages were causing traffic problems on I-81 Monday morning. On I-81N at mile marker 134.6 in Roanoke County, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle fire. The north...
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
Girl dies after being hit by SUV in NC, troopers say
OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl died after being hit in Oak Ridge on Monday night while trick-or-treating, according to the NC Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m., two teenage girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road when they were both hit by an SUV. One of […]
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash in Eden: police
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is injured as the result of a fiery crash in Eden on Saturday morning, according to the Eden Police Department. At 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the intersection of East Meadow Road and North Hale Street after getting a report of a single-vehicle […]
Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
