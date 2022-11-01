Read full article on original website
endpts.com
Another Flagship startup takes a direct hit, shedding close to half its staff in latest restructuring
Another one of Flagship’s biotech startups traveling the edge of the innovation galaxy has run into trouble. And they’ve brought out the budget axe — the tool of first resort in a world where once roaring streams of money have calmed considerably. Eighteen months after Repertoire Immune...
endpts.com
Amgen on IRA's drug price negotiations: 'Material adverse effect' on sales, business and operations
Biologic powerhouse Amgen is making clear that President Biden’s signature law authorizing Medicare drug price negotiations is going to have a negative impact on the company moving forward, although how negative remains unknown. “The IRA’s drug pricing controls and Medicare redesign is likely to have a material adverse effect...
endpts.com
Scoop: Calling off an IPO, a cancer and Covid-19 vaccine maker raises a Series C
An oncology and Covid-19 biotech led by a former Flagship Pioneering venture partner is close to wrapping up its Series C after a bear market shut the doors to a planned IPO, Endpoints News has learned. Elicio Therapeutics has secured $37 million of its planned $40 million Series C, the...
endpts.com
Avanir files WARN notice for 100+ layoffs from California as merger with parent Otsuka looms
Another biotech is axing part of its workforce, joining dozens more over the last year. California-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals filed a WARN notice in late October detailing 109 layoffs in California at its headquarters in Aliso Viejo, on the south side of Los Angeles. Avanir did not respond to multiple queries from Endpoints News.
endpts.com
Novo Nordisk plots commercial relaunch for Wegovy as supplies are expected to return
After tapping Queen Latifah for an unbranded campaign to help change the narrative around weight loss last year, Novo Nordisk’s direct-to-consumer plans for its new obesity med Wegovy didn’t go quite as planned. Now, the company is planning a commercial relaunch. Novo halted Wegovy promotions back in March...
endpts.com
'Rulebook of microbial ecology': Pianists launch Concerto to treat eczema, protect crops and get rid of BO
The microbiome world, at least in drug R&D, has had some hiccups this year, with Flagship’s Kaleido Biosciences shutting down and DermBiont pivoting away from the world of microbes, but there’s always room for new innovation. In steps Concerto Biosciences, which came out with a $23 million Series...
endpts.com
N-of-1 CRISPR trial ends with a death as nonprofit digs into what happened
Almost two months after the nonprofit Cure Rare Disease received FDA clearance to administer its first-in-human CRISPR therapeutic for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the nonprofit announced that the one patient in the trial, Terry Horgan, the brother of the nonprofit’s founder and CEO, Rich Horgan, passed away. Researchers are still...
