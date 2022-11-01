ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

endpts.com

Scoop: Calling off an IPO, a cancer and Covid-19 vaccine maker raises a Series C

An oncology and Covid-19 biotech led by a former Flagship Pioneering venture partner is close to wrapping up its Series C after a bear market shut the doors to a planned IPO, Endpoints News has learned. Elicio Therapeutics has secured $37 million of its planned $40 million Series C, the...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

U.S. oil companies slow down production

(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
endpts.com

N-of-1 CRISPR trial ends with a death as nonprofit digs into what happened

Almost two months after the nonprofit Cure Rare Disease received FDA clearance to administer its first-in-human CRISPR therapeutic for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the nonprofit announced that the one patient in the trial, Terry Horgan, the brother of the nonprofit’s founder and CEO, Rich Horgan, passed away. Researchers are still...

