Shots & Headshots fundraiser event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
Staff, volunteers hold fundraiser at Ogeechee Area Hospice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff members and volunteers teamed up today at Ogeechee Area Hospice to raise money and awareness for an agency that helps patients in Bulloch and surrounding counties. The folks at Ogeechee Area Hospice say they’re encouraged by this fundraiser, not just from the amount of money...
United Way Fall Giving Campaign ending soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is a couple weeks away from the end of the Fall Giving Campaign, which means you still have time to get involved. To show you how you can support the campaign is Brynn Grant, the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Cindy Robinett, this year’s Campaign chair.
African symbols workshop next Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most anticipated movies of the year is coming out a week from today. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is taking us back to the fictional African nation for the latest in the Marvel series. While Wakanda may not be real, the symbols depicted in...
Evans General Contractors holds luncheon for Savannah first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special thank you for police officers today in Savannah. Evans General Contractors hosted a luncheon to give thanks for all that they do. The company is raising money that will go to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire. The 200 Club helps support families...
Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree happening Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cockspur Island Lighthouse still stands tall, but has been dark for 113 years. This weekend you have the chance to be part of history by attending a jamboree event to help raise money to turn the lighthouse back on. Captain Gary Hill, who is one...
Rescue Me Friday: Helen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are lots of pets around the coastal empire that are in need of a forever home and today we want to introduce you to one special kitten that wants to come home with you!. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for the Human Society for...
6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball tournament held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked day two of the 6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball Open held at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club. This year the three-day tournament drew in more than 300 people. A bit of a rain delay kept it from starting on time, but as soon as the courts dried up the teams got underway.
City of Savannah breaks ground on huge project to help homeless community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah broke ground Thursday morning on what Mayor Van Johnson says is the largest investment the city has ever made to help the homeless community. It’s called the Dundee Project with a $6.5 million price tag. In less than a year, the...
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
Holiday Helper Tree returns to Georgia Southern University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly 30 years, Georgia Southern has made a way for community members to get into the giving spirit with their Holiday Helper Tree. Thursday, leaders and students celebrated its kickoff with a goal to help almost 800 people in need of gifts this Christmas. The...
PERFORMANCE: LPT Salsa Band
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, the Plant Riverside District will host a Fiesta Latina Dance Party at District Live. Joining us now is, LPT Salsa Band, featured in the night’s concert.
Men Make Dinner Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some men enjoy cooking dinner for the family and some not so much, but today all of us men must participate. That’s right today is national Men Make Dinner Day, and if you’re not sure what to cook tonight we have you covered.
Getting into the swing with Cirque Divina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably seen them performing along the Plant Riverside District but did you know they offer classes, too?. Cirque Divina Studios invited our Sam Bauman to learn some basic moves they can teach you as well.
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
Blood cancer fighters, survivors “light the night” with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lighting the night for cancer fighters and survivors, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society filled the Memorial Health campus for their annual walk. Hundreds of thousands of dollars they raise will go toward research to find a cure. Three different colored lanterns tell the story of blood...
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
