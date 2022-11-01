Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Retired From In-Ring Competition?
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and unfortunately for Tyler Breeze he ended up getting cut in 2021. Breeze has yet to return to the ring since his release in 2021 and it doesn’t sound like he has any plans to return at this point in time.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Bringing Another Released Star Back
You never know who might show up on WWE programming nowadays as the company has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. Last week Emma made her return when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and it sounds like another familiar face could be brought back into the fold.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
ringsidenews.com
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Match Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for WWE as the company is headed to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event. Several title matches are being advertised for Crown Jewel, but as of this writing the United States Championship is not set to be defended at the event.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Makes Major Change To WWE PPV Name
WWE’s annual premium live event schedule is filled with some classic shows and Survivor Series is often referred to as one of the big four. Survivor Series has been a WWE tradition for decades now and this year it’s been confirmed that two WarGames matches will take place at the event. Triple H discussed plans for the event during WWE’s recent earnings call and he noted that the show will be known as Survivor Series: WarGames moving forward.
ESPN
WWE Profile - Asuka
Nickname: "The Empress of Tomorrow" Three-time WWE women's tag team champion (with Kairi Sane; with Charlotte Flair; current champion with Alexa Bliss); first win on Oct. 6. 2019 (Hell in a Cell) One-time SmackDown women's champion; won on Dec. 16, 2018 (TLC) Two-time Raw women's champion; first win on May...
thecomeback.com
Lamar Jackson reacts to being called out by AEW star
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made waves everywhere he’s gone. The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2019 NFL MVP has built up quite a reputation as a supremely talented player who dazzles everyone who watches him. Jackson has taken on plenty of challenges over his career, but an unexpected one rose on Wednesday night.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Triple H Making Big Changes To WWE PPVs
It was announced back in July that Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative and The Game has been making changes to WWE programming ever since. Recently it was reported that Triple H is making a big change by removing Hell in a Cell from the annual premium live event schedule. It’s also been rumored that the Money in the Bank ladder match could be returning to WrestleMania.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Future Plans For Bryan Danielson
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Luchasaurus and PAC and a triple threat match, and it was Cassidy who walked out with the gold. After the match NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata made his return to AEW and it was announced that Orange Cassidy will...
ringsidenews.com
Shayna Baszler Reacts To Destroying Natalya During WWE SmackDown
Shayna Baszler was tag partners with Natalya long before Ronda Rousey questioned the alliance. The Queen of Spades turned on The Queen of Harts during a previous episode of SmackDown. Tonight, she absolutely destroyed Natalya. Shayna Baszler took on Natalya in singles competition during SmackDown tonight. Baszler was accompanied to...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Name Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Contract
WWE has been going through some major changes this year as Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as Chairman and CEO before eventually retiring from WWE completely. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement it was announced that Triple H was being put in charge of WWE creative and that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would serve as co-CEO of WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Monitoring Security Threat Ahead Of Crown Jewel
Earlier this week the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabi has shared knowledge of an imminent threat from Iran with the United States. The stars of WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia this weekend for Crown Jewel, and it was reported that the company has security protocols and an emergency plan in place.
stillrealtous.com
Pete Dunne Reveals Honest Reaction To WWE Naming Him Butch
Several WWE Superstars have had their names changed over the last few years and Pete Dunne was reintroduced to the WWE Universe as Butch when he got called up to the main roster in March. Butch recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin where he explained...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star’s In-Ring Career Winding Down
Over the last few years AEW has signed a number of talented wrestlers and Shawn Spears has been there since the beginning. Spears spent several months away from AEW, but he recently returned to the ring on the October 14 episode of Rampage. Shawn Spears recently talked about his future...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Steve Austin Possibly Wrestling Again
For years fans wondered if Steve Austin could come out of retirement at some point, and it finally happened when the Texas Rattlesnake returned to the ring to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Austin also go physical the next night when he delivered the Stone Cold Stunner to Vince McMahon.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Putting NXT Star On The Fast Track
For years Triple H was the mastermind behind NXT and a few months ago The Game took over creative on the main roster following Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE. Triple H is obviously still paying close attention to NXT and it seems that he sees a bright future for Cora Jade.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Dealing With Very Serious Injury
In recent weeks fans have seen a lot more crossover between NXT and the main roster. This week R-Truth headed to NXT to take on Grayson Waller and during the match Truth went for a flip dive to the outside on Waller. R-Truth fell awkwardly and grabbed his leg shortly...
