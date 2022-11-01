Read full article on original website
US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday’s report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the...
White House gets ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number. It’s the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day —...
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was ‘unconstitutional,’ paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a “bloody revolution” to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday. Rhodes is...
Brace for the Fed to steer the US into recession, Nouriel Roubini has warned. Here's where 'Dr Doom', Sam Zell, and 3 other top experts think the economy will suffer.
The Federal Reserve will have to trigger a recession if it wants to bring inflation down, Roubini warned. Here's what top experts think could happen.
Cheney endorses another Democratic congresswoman, saying Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is ‘dedicated to serving this country’
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, weighing in on another highly competitive House race in the final days of the midterm election campaign. Spanberger, a former CIA officer who was among the class of national security Democrats first elected in 2018, is locked...
US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and former Sen. Youri Latortue, who are accused of using their official roles to engage in the drug trade. Lambert was also designated by the State Department for diplomatic sanctions and visa restrictions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there’s “credible information” of Lambert’s involvement in a killing. Spokespeople for Lambert and Latortue haven’t returned WhatsApp messages seeking comment.
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A newspaper’s review of property records reveals that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday about the tax cut to companies called “pass-throughs.” There is nothing illegal about Johnson or his family members taking the deduction available to limited liability companies and other firms that pass all of their income on to their owners or investors. Johnson faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Tuesday’s election, a race that polls have shown to be tight.
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month. The panel issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers. The deadline now is by next week. Committee leaders also stressed they still want the former president’s in-person testimony.
Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc has urged Greek officials to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee rapporteur said Friday that while no definite proof emerged on who installed and used Predator spyware on the victims’ phones, “everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.” The scandal, which shook Greece’s center-right government this year, centered on the secret service’s tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had not known about the surveillance, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong.
From coast to coast, a collage of American elections unfolds
The 2022 midterms will showcase which party is able to extend its control past its respective states as Democrats aim to keep their majority in Congress and Republicans seek inroads in congressional and governor’s races. Vermont could elect Becca Balint as its first woman in Congress. North Carolina could make Cheri Beasley the state’s first Black senator and the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate. It’s not only critical leadership positions up for grabs in swing states like Georgia and Arizona. Issues like vote-by-mail, abortion and legalizing marijuana all have come to the forefront of this midterms cycle.
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela says the United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises. Former world leaders in the group known as The Elders told AP executives that the U.N.’s most powerful organ, the Security Council, needs to address the paralyzing impact of its vetoes, and the secretary-general of the 193-member world organization needs to speak out on violations of international law. Former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, The Elders’ deputy chairman, said he told Security Council ambassadors “we are living in a world where multilateralism is in crisis” — and the United Nations “is most responsible for that.”
French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen
PARIS (AP) — An ambitious 27-year-old has been elected to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France’s main far-right party National Rally. Jordan Bardella’s election was announced at a party congress Saturday. He is an outspoken member of the European Parliament. His anti-immigration party is seeking to capitalize on a breakthrough showing in France’s legislative election this year. It’s also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week in parliament that cast doubt on efforts to soften the party’s image. Le Pen is still expected to wield significant power in the party’s leadership. But now she can concentrate on leading the National Rally party’s 89 lawmakers in France’s National Assembly.
The political universe of Pennsylvania: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama pay visits
LATROBE, Pa. – Pennsylvania once again became the center of the political universe Saturday, hosting last-weekend midterm election rallies featuring American presidents past and present. While President Joe Biden and predecessor Barack Obama fired up Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, ex-President Donald Trump exhorted Republicans in Latrobe to vote – mostly on behalf of candidates...
Bullish on a House takeover, GOP’s investigative plans on Hunter Biden and others pick up steam
House Republicans are in active discussions to immediately hit the ground running if they take power on Tuesday and target what has become one of their top priorities: Investigating President Joe Biden’s son. On November 9 — the day after the midterm elections — Rep. James Comer of Kentucky,...
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is marking the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country’s morality police. While crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic’s flag, other commemorations appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part. Iran’s hard-line president criticized the demonstrations as backing Tehran’s enemies. Meanwhile, activists in southeast Iran claimed security forces killed at least 16 people in protests in the country’s restive Sistan and Baluchestan province.
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November...
COP27 climate talks start in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world
Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change.
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials are urging environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades from a Monday protest in Berlin delayed a rescue crew in reaching a fatally injured cyclist. A government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz “supports all democratic engagement” but that “the form of protest that we are seeing now, this week in particular, is not effective.” Meanwhile, government-appointed experts warned Friday that Germany risks missing its target of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. It said Germany needs to reduce its emissions twice as fast as the yearly average from the past decade.
House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. “We have informed the former President’s counsel that...
Protectors of democracy: Why these 27 races may be the most critical in midterm elections
At least 13 secretary of state races across the US have an election denier on the ballot, according to one analysis.
