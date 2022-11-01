Read full article on original website
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: November 6, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is headache and migraine. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety of...
neurologylive.com
Akt Activator IPL344 Demonstrates Safety, Signs of Efficacy in Phase 1/2 Study of ALS
By comparing results with pooled placebo groups from the PRO-ACT database, the data showed a 67% slower ALSFRS-R progression with IPL344. Findings from the first in-human study (NCT03652805) of IPL344 (Immunity Pharma), an Akt activator, showed that the treatment was generally safe for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and demonstrated signals of efficacy on the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) assessment.1.
neurologylive.com
Episode 76: ECTRIMS 2022 and the Latest in MS Advances
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you exclusive interviews with Darin Okuda, MD; Federica Picariello, PhD; Brenda Banwell, MD; Riley Bove, MD; Tomas Kalincik, MD, PhD; and Marisa McGinley, DO. [LISTEN TIME: 34 minutes]. Episode 76 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down...
neurologylive.com
Critical Aspects of Treatment During Postpartum in Patients with MS, NMOSD: Riley Bove, MD
The associate professor of neurology at the University of California, San Francisco, discussed the key points from an oral presentation at ECTRIMS 2022 on understanding postpartum for patients with MS and NMOSD. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “I'd say that the physiology, the biology of pregnancy, in...
neurologylive.com
RNS60 Shows Effects on Forced Vital Capacity, Not Functional Decline or Candidate Biomarkers
Treatment with RNS60 resulted in significantly slower rate of decline in FVC and eating and drinking domains of the ALSAQ-40 scale over a 24-week period. In a phase 2 randomized, controlled trial, treatment with RNS60 (Revalesio), a novel anti-inflammatory and cytoprotective agent, resulted in no disease-modifying effects on candidate biomarkers or functional decline; however, did demonstrate positive impacts on measures of respiratory and other bulbar functions.1.
neurologylive.com
Managing Female Patients With Insomnia
Charlene Gamadelo, MD: Who’s the first stop for many patients suffering from insomnia? In literature, it appears that primary care providers are No. 1. Second is psychiatrists. Then a very far third is some of the other subspecialties: OB-GYN, neurology, pulmonology. The lion’s share of folks are referred from the top 2 pathways or are self-referred. Because of the growing awareness of sleep as a significant component of health, patients are taking it upon themselves to self-refer.
neurologylive.com
Poor Sleep Associated With Cannabis and Alcohol Use, Dietary Approaches in MS, Noninvasive Brain Stimulation Effective in Alzheimer
Neurology News Network for the week ending November 5, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Matt Hoffman. In a recent longitudinal latent class analysis study of 2995 late-growing adolescents, consistent poor sleep health was associated with higher levels of alcohol and cannabis use, as well as higher health consequences from substance use. This study was the first to use a latent class approach to identify the association of alcohol and cannabis use and adolescents. Across four sleep classes, those considered poor sleepers had the highest levels of alcohol use which was highly significant in comparison with the good sleeper class and the untroubled sleeper class.1 Notably, the troubled, moderately good sleeper class showed a higher alcohol use frequency than the untroubled poor sleeper class. As for cannabis use, the unhealthy sleepers group had greater consequences in comparison with the good sleepers group and the untroubled poor sleepers group.
neurologylive.com
Neurosteer Single-Channel EEG Platform Cleared by FDA
The brain monitoring platform can be used in a number of settings, including the ICU and doctor’s offices, to monitor and detect cognitive decline related to neurodegenerative disease, as well as screening in clinical trials. The FDA has given clearance to the Neurosteer single-channel electroencephalogram (EEG) brain monitoring platform,...
