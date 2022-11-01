ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem

The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard claims to be a 'perfect fit' for Warriors

“I’ve been a Warrior my whole life,” said Howard. “I started out at my school as a Warrior [playing during high school for the Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy Warriors]. They need a big. I know they have Kevon Looney, and I know they have the young boy [James] Wiseman, but I’m Dwight Howard. Wiseman can learn so much from me because he’s headed in that direction of being a great big man.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Billy Donovan Talks Coaching Kevin Durant, Respecting Steve Nash

NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has been in the NBA long enough to know an outsider never knows what the inner workings of another franchise is like. So Donovan can see the headlines — and the Brooklyn Nets produced a big one Tuesday when the franchise and coach Steve Nash parted ways. And he can see the trade request drama that his former player Kevin Durant produced throughout the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors don't plan on trading Draymond 'as of now'

There’s plenty of uncertainty hanging over Draymond Green’s head when it comes to what uniform he’ll be wearing next season, but it doesn’t look like the Warriors plan on shipping him away any time soon. The 32-year-old is eight games into a contract year with Golden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
