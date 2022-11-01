ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink

Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your Blue Valley area Kansas House general election primer

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is less than one week away. As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for Kansas House in the Blue Valley area and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Cost of new Overland Park Arboretum visitor center going up due to inflation

As construction of the new visitors center at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens continues, the city could increase the project’s overall budget. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park Community Development Committee unanimously recommended approval of a $320,000 budget increase for the project, known as the LongHouse Visitor Center, at the arboretum near 179th Street and Antioch Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County early voters may surpass August primary turnout

Johnson Countians have shown up in large numbers to vote in advance for the upcoming general election, with early voting numbers set to potentially outnumber those of the Aug. 2 primary election. Latest numbers: The Johnson County Election Office reported that roughly 75,000 early votes had been cast across nine...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Blue Valley North student creates website mapping out dozens of KC hiking trails

If you are looking for a nice walking trail in the Kansas City area, one Blue Valley North high schooler can tell you exactly where to go. Driving the news: After being unable to find a comprehensive list of the metro’s walking and hiking trails, Lizzie Place created Take A Hike, KC, a website that highlights free trails around the metro.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022: Pets

Recently we’ve been unveiling the winners and runners up in the inaugural Best of Johnson County. Check out the best of the best in the arts, entertainment and recreation, home services and supplies, retail,real estate and home building, and professional services. Today, we reveal who won Johnson County’s Best...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your Johnson County commission general election primer

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is less than one week away. As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for three seats on the Johnson County Commission and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your U.S. House 3rd District general election primer

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is just a few days away. As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for Kansass 3rd District Congressional seat covering Johnson County and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Motorcycle driver hospitalized following crash with SUV on I-35 in JoCo

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into an SUV on Interstate 35 in Johnson County late Thursday evening, leaving the motorcycle operator hospitalized in critical condition. What we know: Olathe Police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the 11600 block of I-35...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Need to get rid of your pumpkins? Here’s how you can dispose of them in JoCo

It’s that time of year again where your once-festive jack-o’-lanterns are starting to look a bit deflated and rotten. Maybe even a bit gnawed-on by chipmunks. ICYMI: Instead of simply throwing them away, think about taking your pumpkins and other decorative gourds to one of several composting events around Johnson County in coming days and weeks as an environmentally friendly way to dispose of them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

