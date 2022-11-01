MCSO Fraud Unit Arrests Two Suspects At RV Storage Facility, Underground Bunker With Weapons and Drugs Discovered

Read full article on original website
In the video, which a bystander shot, officers are seen kicking the man while he was facedown and prone on the ground before being fully handcuffed. Two Phoenix officers are on leave after brutalizing Harry Denman after police say he shot at a patrol car. Dr. Rashad Richey discusses on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.
Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
'Biological matter' on chainsaw lead Phoenix police to murder suspect, records show
Thomas Wallace is accused of being involved in the death of a Phoenix man. Neighbors had not seen the victim for several weeks before police discovered his body.
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
Arrest made after officers find dismembered body inside Phoenix home
The suspect, identified as Thomas Wallace, is accused of second-degree murder in connection with a gruesome discovery. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports. (Caution: Viewer Discretion Advised)
Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
Reward offered to find shooter who killed man found dead inside car in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement is hoping a new reward will help get new leads into whoever shot and killed a man found dead inside a car in Maryvale earlier this week. Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez.
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
Multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix leaves 2 juveniles in critical condition, police say
PHOENIX — Two juveniles were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Phoenix Saturday evening. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on 104th Avenue, Phoenix police said. When officers arrived on the scene they located two juveniles, a boy and...
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man who hadn’t been seen or heard from for about a month was found chopped up in his Phoenix home, and police said they caught the man who did it. Thomas Wallace was roommates with the unidentified man and is now facing multiple felonies in connection to his death.
Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The suspect then shot himself. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and...
Doctor, 8 others indicted for drug trafficking, money laundering in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Nine people, including a doctor, were indicted on 34 counts, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a grand jury in Phoenix, the Department of Justice announced. An investigation determined George Martinez-Aviles, M.D., Yvette Porras-Ochoa, Ricardo Ochoa, Kourtney Moore, Vanessa Quijada, Josefina Thomas and Kristel Pimentel conspired...
A man is dead, two injured after overnight shooting in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead and two are injured early Saturday morning after a shooting in Glendale. Police responded to a shooting call around 1:00 a.m. at a business near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Glendale officers found a man who died from his injuries. They also found two other men, one with possible life-threatening injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.
Husband, wife identified as victims in Mesa shooting
MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife were fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Mesa, police said. Ronnie Lazalde, 48, was found dead at about 11:15 p.m. underneath a stairwell at the complex located near Power Road and Main Street. Lazalde's 41-year-old wife, Natishia, was found near him also suffering from gunshot wounds.
Phoenix Police identify man found dead in canal
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police have identified a man who was found dead in a canal on Thursday. Officers on Nov. 4 responded to the scene near 56th Street and Frye Road and found the victim in the canal. Phoenix Police on Friday identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Somers Jr.
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony
One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
AZFamily
Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
