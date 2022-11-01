ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waddell, AZ

MCSO Fraud Unit Arrests Two Suspects At RV Storage Facility, Underground Bunker With Weapons and Drugs Discovered

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 5 days ago
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale police officer has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and causing a crash late Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., off-duty Scottsdale police detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another car near Pima and Indian School Road. Both people in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital. Detective Lanouar was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

Shooting in Glendale leaves 1 man dead, 2 in the hospital, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in Glendale, police say. Right now, it's unknown if there's a suspect outstanding. Early Saturday morning, Glendale police officers responded to a call for shots fired at a business near 51st Avenue and West Camelback Road.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Doctor, 8 others indicted for drug trafficking, money laundering in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Nine people, including a doctor, were indicted on 34 counts, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a grand jury in Phoenix, the Department of Justice announced. An investigation determined George Martinez-Aviles, M.D., Yvette Porras-Ochoa, Ricardo Ochoa, Kourtney Moore, Vanessa Quijada, Josefina Thomas and Kristel Pimentel conspired...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A man is dead, two injured after overnight shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead and two are injured early Saturday morning after a shooting in Glendale. Police responded to a shooting call around 1:00 a.m. at a business near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Glendale officers found a man who died from his injuries. They also found two other men, one with possible life-threatening injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Husband, wife identified as victims in Mesa shooting

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife were fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Mesa, police said. Ronnie Lazalde, 48, was found dead at about 11:15 p.m. underneath a stairwell at the complex located near Power Road and Main Street. Lazalde's 41-year-old wife, Natishia, was found near him also suffering from gunshot wounds.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police identify man found dead in canal

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police have identified a man who was found dead in a canal on Thursday. Officers on Nov. 4 responded to the scene near 56th Street and Frye Road and found the victim in the canal. Phoenix Police on Friday identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Somers Jr.
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony

One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
PHOENIX, AZ

