As holiday party season approaches, event spaces are in demand. The Telegraph takes a look at some new and viable options in south KC. The Breakfast Spot located at 13164 State Line Rd in Leawood has expanded into an adjoining vacant space adding 2100 square feet to the similar-sized restaurant. With a stylish indoor garage door to separate the two, the B Spot Venue provides privacy for 120 more people. A smaller dining space for 26 people within the venue can also be closed off with barn doors. Televisions, a sound system with microphone and a large projector screen are available for business breakfasts or lunches. DJ lights were installed for after-hours parties. The restaurant is open 6:30 am to 2 pm daily.

LEAWOOD, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO