Leawood, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Blue Valley North student creates website mapping out dozens of KC hiking trails

If you are looking for a nice walking trail in the Kansas City area, one Blue Valley North high schooler can tell you exactly where to go. Driving the news: After being unable to find a comprehensive list of the metro’s walking and hiking trails, Lizzie Place created Take A Hike, KC, a website that highlights free trails around the metro.
KANSAS CITY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

The Breakfast Spot adds a party venue with all the works

As holiday party season approaches, event spaces are in demand. The Telegraph takes a look at some new and viable options in south KC. The Breakfast Spot located at 13164 State Line Rd in Leawood has expanded into an adjoining vacant space adding 2100 square feet to the similar-sized restaurant. With a stylish indoor garage door to separate the two, the B Spot Venue provides privacy for 120 more people. A smaller dining space for 26 people within the venue can also be closed off with barn doors. Televisions, a sound system with microphone and a large projector screen are available for business breakfasts or lunches. DJ lights were installed for after-hours parties. The restaurant is open 6:30 am to 2 pm daily.
LEAWOOD, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Nekter Juice Bar to open at Bluhawk in south Overland Park

It is being constructed in the same still-developing strip of shops, next to the newest franchise of female-focused fitness studio Blush Boot Camp,. Blush Boot Camp was one of eight new Bluhawk tenants announced by Price Brothers Management earlier this year. The details: Nekter’s menu offers fresh juices, wellness shots,...
bluevalleypost.com

These 3 south Overland Park playgrounds could soon be upgraded

Three Overland Park playgrounds may soon receive a combined $260,000 worth of upgrades. Driving the news: The Overland Park and Recreation Advisory Council last week unanimously recommended approval of the city’s 2022 Playground Replacement Program, which includes equipment improvements for Bluejacket Park, Foxhill North Park and Kingston Lake Park.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse

CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Weddings and events

Today, we reveal who came out on top in our Weddings and Events categories:. The Bowery Events at Bull Creek Distillery is completely customizable to your vision, and we pride ourselves on our ability to make that vision a reality. Our couples enjoy our signature Midwestern hospitality, plus inventive spirits, impeccable service, and dedicated on-site support from scheduling to cake cutting.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS

