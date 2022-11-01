Read full article on original website
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley North student creates website mapping out dozens of KC hiking trails
If you are looking for a nice walking trail in the Kansas City area, one Blue Valley North high schooler can tell you exactly where to go. Driving the news: After being unable to find a comprehensive list of the metro’s walking and hiking trails, Lizzie Place created Take A Hike, KC, a website that highlights free trails around the metro.
A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area
From the Country Club Plaza lights or Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, the Kansas City area is home to many holiday events.
Firefighters meet baby delivered on Lee’s Summit fire station floor
A Missouri woman had her baby on the floor of a Lee's Summit fire station Thursday. Wednesday she met the firefighters who helped her deliver a healthy baby girl.
martincitytelegraph.com
The Breakfast Spot adds a party venue with all the works
As holiday party season approaches, event spaces are in demand. The Telegraph takes a look at some new and viable options in south KC. The Breakfast Spot located at 13164 State Line Rd in Leawood has expanded into an adjoining vacant space adding 2100 square feet to the similar-sized restaurant. With a stylish indoor garage door to separate the two, the B Spot Venue provides privacy for 120 more people. A smaller dining space for 26 people within the venue can also be closed off with barn doors. Televisions, a sound system with microphone and a large projector screen are available for business breakfasts or lunches. DJ lights were installed for after-hours parties. The restaurant is open 6:30 am to 2 pm daily.
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
bluevalleypost.com
Nekter Juice Bar to open at Bluhawk in south Overland Park
It is being constructed in the same still-developing strip of shops, next to the newest franchise of female-focused fitness studio Blush Boot Camp,. Blush Boot Camp was one of eight new Bluhawk tenants announced by Price Brothers Management earlier this year. The details: Nekter’s menu offers fresh juices, wellness shots,...
bluevalleypost.com
These 3 south Overland Park playgrounds could soon be upgraded
Three Overland Park playgrounds may soon receive a combined $260,000 worth of upgrades. Driving the news: The Overland Park and Recreation Advisory Council last week unanimously recommended approval of the city’s 2022 Playground Replacement Program, which includes equipment improvements for Bluejacket Park, Foxhill North Park and Kingston Lake Park.
KMBC.com
Live: Kansas City police helicopter pursing reportedly stolen pickup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in an incident with a stolen pickup Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City. News Chopper 9 first...
Lenexa Fire Department gives a look at what it takes to respond to emergency quickly, safely
Over the past year, there have been three crashes involving local fire trucks, one of them deadly. Now FOX4 is taking a look at what it takes to operate these vehicles.
KMBC.com
Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse
CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
For first time, Hy-Vee stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that for the first time in the company's 92-year history all 285 retails locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Weddings and events
Today, we reveal who came out on top in our Weddings and Events categories:. The Bowery Events at Bull Creek Distillery is completely customizable to your vision, and we pride ourselves on our ability to make that vision a reality. Our couples enjoy our signature Midwestern hospitality, plus inventive spirits, impeccable service, and dedicated on-site support from scheduling to cake cutting.
WIBW
Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.
bluevalleypost.com
KC man charged with first degree murder in Overland Park gas station shooting
A 24-year-old Kansas City, Mo., man has been charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of another Kansas City man at an Overland Park gas station earlier this summer. Driving the news: On Tuesday afternoon, Zarrell Semaj Finley appeared in Johnson County District Court via video link from...
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A beloved schoolteacher, cyclist and musician is being remembered for his warmth and dedication. Paul Lichtenauer was 41 when he died suddenly while cycling on an area trail. He was described by the Ray-Pec school district as well-liked by students and staff. His music friends...
Priceless items stolen from outside Overland Park storage unit, victim says
Courtney Holmes said she was gone only minutes and came back to her items stolen and ransacked at the Storage Mart near 91st & Metcalf.
kcur.org
Cerner will squeeze workers into one Kansas City campus, and abandon its other office spaces
Just months after being acquired by Oracle, Cerner plans to close its world headquarters in North Kansas City and its Realization Campus in south Kansas City and move employees to its Innovations Campus at the former Bannister Mall site. Oracle told employees in an email Friday that the move was...
KMBC.com
Father and son duo bring back popular Halloween tradition in KC's Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland family is returning to a Halloween tradition in 2022. After changing things up the past two years due to the pandemic, it's a big deal for the family and their neighborhood. The Haunted Garage in Tiffany Woods has returned. On Halloween night, you...
