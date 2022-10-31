ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

bluevalleypost.com

Your U.S. House 3rd District general election primer

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is just a few days away. As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for Kansass 3rd District Congressional seat covering Johnson County and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Your Blue Valley area Kansas House general election primer

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is less than one week away. As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for Kansas House in the Blue Valley area and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

