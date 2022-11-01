Read full article on original website
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Dining in the West Valley
Look past the chains and you’ll find a treasure trove of ethnic eateries in the West Valley. Chef-owner Charles Schwerd has manned the grill for Mastro’s, Ruth’s Chris and, most recently, John Elway’s Denver steakhouse. While steaks occupy the front burner, there are seafood options and enough hearty appetizers and salads for eaters to craft a lighter meal. $$$
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ
The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
AZFamily
Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new pedestrian bridge is part of the massive Interstate 10 widening project east and west of the Broadway Curve. It will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without battling traffic. But critics see a freebie for pro sports because the bridge leads to the parking lot of Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home to Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
GOP Mesa Mayor John Giles endorses Democratic nominees, receives blowback
John Giles appeared at a Wednesday rally with Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly and former President Barack Obama
AZFamily
On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
kjzz.org
Here’s where and why Phoenix will add overnight patrols at city parks
On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved a pilot program to add overnight security to 11 city parks, along with Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain. Supporters say unarmed security is needed to enforce park rules and call police on illegal activities like drug use if people don’t leave. Councilmembers Jim Waring and Yassamin Ansari shared different opinions.
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
Fronteras Desk
San Carlos Apaches to make CAP water supply available to Rio Verde residents
A number of residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community outside of Scottsdale recently learned that their water supply was in jeopardy. But a temporary solution could be in the works, with water from an Arizona tribe. Although some Rio Verde residents have wells, several get their water trucked in...
KTAR.com
Fossil Creek in central Arizona to reopen after 16-month closure
PHOENIX — Fossil Creek in central Arizona is reopening to the public after a wildfire forced a closure for nearly a year-and-a-half. All sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will reopen Thursday after impacts from the Backbone Fire shut down the recreation area in June 2021, Coconino National Forest said in a press release.
maricopa.gov
Northern Parkway Improvements Reduce Travel Time in NW Valley
A booming Northwest Valley now has improved connections to help with traffic flow. Once a road with one lane in each direction, Northern Parkway now has two lanes of free-flow traffic in each direction plus frontage roads. These traffic improvements cutting drive time for commuters in the Northwest Valley are...
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
azbex.com
ADOT to Hold Meeting on Loop 101 Expansion
The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting Nov. 2 to provide information about a future project to add lanes and make other improvements along Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale. The project will add one general purpose lane along that...
Eastern Progress
Win and they're in? Wildcats face ASU with chance to boost NCAA Tournament resume
The Arizona Wildcats soccer team will load up the bus on Friday and make the two-hour voyage to Tempe. Their opponent: ASU. And while the in-state rivalry match is always a focal point for the two teams, this year's matchup carries a little more weight. Both teams are vying for...
azbex.com
What Happened to the Bell Bank Park Bond Funds?
Late last month, UMB Bank provided notice that Legacy Cares has officially defaulted on a series of tax-exempt bonds that were meant to fund the Bell Bank Park construction project. While that has been widely reported (examples here and here), the fact that more than a dozen local contractors have not yet been paid on a project that completed construction back in Jan. 2022 has been mostly just a sidenote.
tmpresale.com
Kimbras show in Phoenix, AZ Mar 6th, 2023 – presale code
A presale passcode for a new Kimbra presale is available below to tmpresale.com members!! During the limited time presale members have got a rare window of opportunity to buy show tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. You won’t want to miss Kimbra’s show in Phoenix...
Arizona Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says Phoenix office was broken into
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says its headquarters in Phoenix was broken into. Katie Hobbs camping manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement that a break-in occurred earlier in the week at the headquarters. "Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with...
