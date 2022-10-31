Read full article on original website
Muddy Cow owners bringing new concept to Mankato
The owners of a Twin Cities area restaurant chain are bringing a new concept to Mankato, including a unique new beer tap system. Muddy Cow President Patrick Conroy says MC’s Garage will bring a fun atmosphere that embodies Mankato. The menu will focus on burgers and appetizers in a family setting, much like the Muddy Cow brand.
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
Fallen Hiker Rescued from Bluff in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders in Red Wing rescued a hiker who fell down an embankment from a walking trail Tuesday afternoon. A Red Wing Fire Department news release says the emergency call came in from the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff around 2 p.m. First responders located the fallen hiker about 20 minutes later.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
srperspective.com
A snapshot seen ‘round the world
Man was just 16 when he captured award-winning photo. Eric Lantz has accomplished a lot in his life, including being valedictorian of his 1969 senior class at Walnut Grove High School, being a 4.0 student in Biology at Hamline University, and being a radiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 28 years.
DNR Imposes Burning Restrictions on Nearly all of Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing drought affecting much of Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to impose burning restrictions across most of the state. 85 of the state's 87 counties are affected by the order. In this region, the list includes Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore,...
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
U of M Response to Fireworks Attacks is Operation Gopher Guardian
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The University of Minnesota has announced plans for enhanced patrols in the wake of attacks on a number of students last weekend. There have been several reports of students suffering burns and other injuries from fireworks launched or thrown at them by groups of people in Dinkytown and the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood where many of the fraternity and sorority houses are located. No one was seriously injured, but some reports indicate of the students were left with significant second-degree burns.
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
Owatonna Fire Department Responds to Wildland Fire
The Owatonna Fire Department responded to a wildland fire in Deerfield Township shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2. The Owatonna Fire department has recently released a statement explaining the details. They explain that Owatonna firefighters were dispatched for "reports of smoke in the 6800 block of 39th Street Northwest. Upon arrival, fire crews investigated for the source of the smoke and located the fire in a wooded area. Firefighters were able to contain the fire using grass rigs and hand tools and cleared the scene about three hours later."
Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Lottery says a jackpot-winning ticket worth nearly $66,000 was sold in Rochester. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Store on 37th St. Northwest. It was the jackpot winner for Thursday’s North 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-8-21-25-29. A link to...
