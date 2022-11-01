ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover partially financed by Saudi Arabia prince, sparking national security concern

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has sparked calls for an investigation into the national security implications raised by the involvement of Saudi Arabia and its prince, Alwaleed bin Talal, who’s now the second-largest investor in the now-private social media company.

Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition with the help of bin Talal, founder of Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co., who agreed to roll over his company’s existing $1.89 billion stake in the social media platform.

“Dear friend ‘Chief Twit’ @elonmusk. Together all the way @Twitter,” Prince Alwaleed tweeted last week.

With nearly 35 million shares, the Saudi entities are Twitter’s second-largest shareholders, ranking behind only Musk himself, according to Bloomberg.

While the Tesla CEO managed to nab several more top investors — including Twitter’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, Larry Ellison, the co-founder of software company Oracle, and the Qatar Investment Authority — its mostly Saudi Arabia’s participation that has sparked worry from some American politicians.

“We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting US politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform,” Sen. Chris Murphy said in a tweet on Monday.

The Connecticut Democrat, who leads a key Foreign Relations subcommittee, went on to reveal he sent a letter to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, called CFIUS, requesting a review into the financing of Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter. He explained the purpose of the probe is “to protect the national security interests of the United States and American citizens.”

CIFUS is charged with examining any transactions that could result in a U.S. business falling under the control of a foreign entity. While Musk’s Twitter takeover has already gone through, Murphy noted that the agency, chaired by the US Treasury Department Janet Yellen, has the power to block transactions that raise red flags.

“Setting aside the vast stores of data that Twitter has collected on American citizens,” Murphy continued, “any potential that Twitter’s foreign ownership will result in increased censorship, misinformation, or political violence is a grave national security concern.”

Saudi Arabia has the eighth most Twitter users of any nation worldwide, but it also boasts very limited protections for freedom of expression. Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department confirmed that the kingdom had sentenced an American citizen, Saad Ibrahim Almadi, to 16 years in prison for posting tweets critical of the Saudi government, according to the Washington Post.

Murphy also referenced the slaying of reporter Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in 2018.

Repeated accusations that the nation stifles free speech, addition to other alleged human rights abuses, stands in stark contrast to Musk’s mission of scaling back content moderation on Twitter.

The 51-year-old billionaire, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” offered to purchase Twitter back in a April, vowing that free speech would be his priority for the platform. Musk has also said he believes the social media company should follow the freedom of expression laws of the country in which it operates.

