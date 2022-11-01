Read full article on original website
A Chicago Landmark Has Been Named One Of The Most Haunted Places In The World
Ghost tours, ghouls, and paranormal stories are provocative and fascinating, captivating audiences for centuries. Take Chicago, for example, you’re sure to find a compelling story behind any of the towering buildings. Not all are considered haunted though. A new list from Architectures Digest has named the famed Oriental Theater as one of the haunted places in the world. Yes, the entire world. First called the Iroquois Theater, ghosts are said to haunt the downtown Loop location often. It was renamed The Oriental Theater in 1926, and later was rebranded as the Nederlander Theatre in 1998. Despite the change in names...
40 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
Experience Beyoncé’s Music Like Never Before At These ‘Irreplaceable’ Candlelight Concerts
Luckily for us, the utterly gorgeous Candlelight concert series will be honoring the iconic superstar, giving Chicago’s BeyHive a chance to experience Beyoncé’s music like never before. Candlelight has been transforming iconic Chicago venues into awe-inspiring settings for enjoying orchestral or jazzy tributes to music legends, and it’s no different for Queen B. A String Quartet will bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to the unrecognizable Stan Mansion, thanks to the flickering of enchanting candlelight. Though this concert won’t be playing any songs from the newly released Renaissance, hearing Beyoncé in a way you never have before is the perfect way to celebrate the album of the summer. From “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies” to “Irreplaceable” and “Hold Up”, get ready for an absolutely magical evening dedicated to everyone’s favorite pop star. This Candlelight concert will put on two performances per night, with the first set taking place on November 10th and January 21st. The first show will be at 6:30pm and the second at 8:45pm. To see the full line-up of Candlelight Concerts in Chicago, click here.
An Exciting Inaugural EDM Festival Is Coming To Northerly Island
Update: This event has now been canceled, head to necropolischicago.com for information on getting your refund back if you have bought a ticket. EDM fans, dress up and rock out this Halloween at the first-ever Necropolis festival. From October 29-30th, head to Northerly Island for a vibrant range of EDM artists, like Alison Wonderland, JOYRYDE, DJ Diesel, Svdden Death, and more. Produced by Auris Presents, the masterminds behind both ARC and Heatwave music festivals, Necropolis is sure to excite with two giant tent-covered performance areas. There’s always a sight to behold and drum-and-bass-focused music to enjoy at this inaugural festival. Dress up in costume and experience the first-ever haunted EDM Halloween festival in Chicago. Two-day general admission passes start at $129 and single-day passes go for $79. Grab tickets here.
Celebrate All Things Spooky At The Rooftop Cinema Club With Exciting Halloween Screenings
It’s time to snuggle up on the rooftop with Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, Practical Magic, Halloweentown, Ghostbusters, Nope, Twitches, and so much more. From timeless classics to cult films, and new releases, the lineup at the Rooftop Cinema Club caters to October fanatics all month long with multiple screenings daily so you’ll never miss out on your favorite movie. Upcoming highlights include: October 30th is officially dubbed Hocus Pocus Day at Rooftop Cinema Club. Grab a ticket to any of the all-day showings, and if you miss your time slot, no worries! There’s another screening right after. If you’re more of a scary movie lover, you’re still in luck as the lineup is stacked full of thrilling options with showings of ‘Halloween’ ‘The Craft’, ‘Terror Train’, and ‘The Exorcist’ throughout the end of the month.
Step Into The Metaverse At Chicago’s Unique Digital Art Exhibit Featuring AR Holograms
Using AR headsets, smartphones, or tablets, this unique exhibit is here to showcase the latest digital artwork by the world’s top selling artists. Guests will experience art like they’re in it! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to interact with awe-inspiring artwork by the world’s best digital artists. Doors are now open so hurry and get your tickets here for an experience unlike any other!
A Huge ‘Hunter’s Moon’ Will Light Up Chicago Skies This Weekend
The first full moon of the northern hemisphere’s fall season will rise into a twilight sky this coming weekend. The “Hunter’s Moon”, as it is called, will rise in the east just after sunset and shine brightly all night before setting in the west close to sunrise. The moon will reach peak illumination at 5:54 pm Central Daylight Time on Sunday, October 9 though it will be below the horizon at this time so the optimum time to see it in Chicago will be just after sunset on Sunday, October 9 with a second viewing possible after sunset on Monday, October 10. According to timeanddate.com the sun will set at 6:20 pm CDT before the moon rises at 6:28 pm this coming Sunday and on Monday the moon will then set at 07:39 am before rising again at 6:51 pm after a 6:16 pm sunset. PASS IT ON: The next full Moon arrives this coming Sunday night! During the month of October, this Moon is known as the Full Hunter’s Moon. Photo courtesy of Bobby Duehring. #Moon #Space pic.twitter.com/HJ2MgQ3HpS
Indigenous Peoples Day 2022: How Chicago Honors Its History
Indigenous people have a remarkable and ever-lasting influence on Chicago. According to the University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago is home to the Midwest’s largest population of Native Americans. On Indigenous Peoples Day, a day that recognizes the Indigenous communities that have lived here for thousands of years, we’re recounting where you can find depictions of Native American life and the ways in which modern Native Americans have an impact on the city today. President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation in 2021, calling on Indigenous Peoples’ Day to be celebrated along with Columbus Day. Yet, Chicago is still a...
Here’s What To Know About This Years Chicago Thanksgiving Parade
Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade is set to return this year! Viewers at home and in person can expect full marching bands, fun festive floats, performances, and equestrian units. This is the 88th edition of the parade. Taking place on Thanksgiving morning, the parade will run from 8 to 11 AM on November 24th covering State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street. The parade, which was first made in 1934, was originally called Christmas Caravan, and formed in an attempt to uplift people during the Great Depression. Now, broadcasting live on channel CW26, both Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch will co-host the annual event. The parade is free, but you can buy a $60 ticket for VIP seating for a prime viewing experience.
Explore Winter Wonderlands In The City At These Top Ice Skating Rinks
Chicago winters can be brutal, but a bevy of fun cold weather activities make it bearable: one of these being the seasonal ice skating rinks that pop up around the city. Keep reading for a round-up of the best ice skating spots throughout Chicago. First, we have Maggie Daley Park’s Skating Ribbon. Right next to Millennium Park, the curving rink offers a whimsical spot to glide across the ice. Rent skates and dash around amongst pine trees and Christmas music galore. The ribbon is actually twice the length of a normal skating rink. Make your reservations here. Address: 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago IL 60601 Head to Hyde Park’s Midway Plaisance skating rink– and go back in history to the site of Chicago’s 1893 World Fair. Placed right between both Washington and Jackson Parks, the rink also hosts skating lessons and hockey games too. Free admission means no ticket fee, with dates starting in November.
It’s Officially Peak Fall Foliage In Chicago This Week
Even though the weather has been on the warmer side recently, it is still autumn in Chicago, and fall foliage is at its peak this week. Wonderful fall colors have been popping up around Chicago, but now the leaves are at their full vibrancy. Per the Fall Foliage map, the leaves are at their best today through Friday. Spot the crimson, orange, and golden leaves around the city, and make sure to gag us in the photos. Unfortunately, the bright leaves aren’t lasting too long and will be fading by Halloween on Monday. Check out the best places to go sightseeing at any of the these top viewing locations.
Top Ways To Celebrate Diwali In Chicago This Year
Diwali begins today. Know as the ‘festival of lights’ billions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists worldwide are honoring the holiday with a five-day festival celebrating “the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.” The holiday is also meant to honor the goddess of wealth and good fortune, Lakshmi. Diwali, which means “row of lights” or “row of clay lamps” is derived from the Sanskrit word dipavali. Typically, families honor Diwali by paying tribute to their ancestors and taking time to worship family gods. Dates for the festival are based on the Hindu lunar calendar and typically fall between the Hindu months of Asvina and Kartika. As for the celebrations, festivities begin in the home with the lighting of earthen lamps (diyas), along with colorful electric lights and firework displays. Plus, gifts are exchanged. According to National Geographic, homes will be decorated with lamps and rangolis or designs made on the floor out of colored sand, powder, rice, or petals.
A New Scottish Pub Opens Today Serving Up All-Day Pints In Lincoln Square
A new pub, The Green Post, will surely attract Premier League fans in Chicago. Officially open today, the space itself is reminiscent of Scotland and perfect for anyone looking for a good whiskey, or a cup of coffee in the morning. The co-owners, who are behind both The Northman and Bar on Buena, are now embarking on a new adventure, bringing whiskey and savory pies to the states. The all-day pub is to be a public house or a tavern that promotes a sense of community, bringing the traditions and hospitality of the North Atlantic to Chicago. Bringing a traditional pub feel to Lincoln Square, The Green Post is a place where neighbors can gather to drink and share a laugh. The pub has a charming facade, painted in a green hue that draws the eye. For those working remote, they’re serious about becoming a community staple. Inside, there are three large rooms to wander through, along with two outside garden spaces to check out.
Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
Coming in at number 16, a beloved Chicago district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right, Avondale is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. While we’re already aware of its charm, it’s certainly great to see the local neighborhood recognized on a national list. The traditionally Polish community ranks just after Neukölln, Berlin, with major highlights including the awesome horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed, along with a number of hip bars, and sweet details unique to the neighborhood. Mentions of Loaf Lounge (2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618) known for creating the chocolate cake from The Bear, along with a meal at Taqueria Mazamitla (3610 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) and endless appeal makes Avondale a particularly great place to explore. Highlights speak to Avondale’s rare, and welcoming feel– along with its appeal for “families, arty twenty-somethings, and working-class Chicagoans”
These Are The Best Places To Get Spooky Halloween-Themed Drinks In Chicago
Halloween is only a few weeks away and we’re all about embracing the haunted feels. From ghouls to ghosts and more, there are a few hot spots for anyone looking to indulge in a cute-themed cocktail with friends. Keep reading for more info: Situated in a boutique hotel, the chic restaurant isn’t the first place you’d expect to order a drink served in a skull. The tiki-inspired spot has a drink dubbed ‘The Black Hole Sun’ the tequila-inspired drink is complete with Mezcal, grapefruit, lime, and activated charcoal. Grab a table, take in the cool lights, and embrace the spooky season. Address: 2018 W North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 This Halloween-themed extravaganza comes with three floors of scares, along with a sit-down area for food and drinks. Situated inside a haunted house, take a break from the jump scares with a serving of spooky snacks and cocktails. The menu is packed with delicious bites and sugar-coated drinks like the Monster Mash, topped with eyeball candies, Jell-O shot syringes, and more.
