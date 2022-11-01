Xcel Energy’s controversial Unaweep Canyon pumped-storage hydro project gets preliminary federal permit

Read full article on original website
Time is running out on Colorado’s rent assistance program
A program that paid up to 15 months of rent on behalf of Coloradans who struggled financially during the pandemic closes to newcomers on Nov. 15. But it’s not over just yet. Some of Colorado’s share of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program remains unspent. Those who apply by the deadline will be vetted and if they’re eligible, may receive financial help, like the more than 36,000 Colorado households that have already benefited, according to the state’s Department of Local Affairs, which oversees the program. Federal aid also remains available in some parts of the state, though it all will likely run out in 2023.
New app is helping Coloradans to discover the forgotten Black history of the West
For too long, Black history in Colorado has been ignored, according to the creators of a new mobile app that allows participants to access old photographs, oral histories and a podcast — all with the goal of preserving and teaching about the contributions of Black people in the state’s development.
Colorado suspends family court custody expert, reviews all evaluators following ProPublica investigation
This story was originally published by ProPublica, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Colorado courts have suspended a well-known custody evaluator and launched a review of the entire state-approved roster, following a ProPublica investigation...
Drew Litton: Elections have consequences — few more than 2022 midterms
The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggested writers and more to opinion@coloradosun.com. Follow Colorado Sun Opinion on...
Opinion: LGBTQ citizens are being told they don’t matter
I was driving southbound on I-25 recently, on my way to present at a conference about creating inclusive assisted living communities. Three of every four older LGBTQ adults feel like they need to go back in the closet when they enter these communities, just to stay safe. As I slowed...
