goldcountrymedia.com
Horseshoe Bar/Penryn receives overview of Penryn Parkway
The Horseshoe Bar-Penryn Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of the Penryn Parkway during the Nov. 1 meeting. According to Alex Fisch, supervising planner for Placer County, the Penryn Parkway was adopted by the Board of Supervisors as an amendment to the Loomis Basin General Plan and approved as a highway commercial area due to its proximity to Interstate 80 and the availability of necessary infrastructure such as sewer, water and roadways.
goldcountrymedia.com
SACOG presents Blueprint Plan set to improve Roseville's Transportation
Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) presented its Blueprint plan to bring growth to Roseville and the surrounding Sacramento region at Wednesday’s Roseville City Council meeting. "SACOG is a metropolitan planning organization,” said Kacey Lizon, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments deputy executive director, “So we're responsible for doing...
goldcountrymedia.com
Affordable home in heart of city
This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is in one of Folsom’s well-established neighborhoods in the heart of the city and is listed by John Domeier of Legends Real Estate office in Folsom for $510,000. Located at 117 Braircliff Drive, this home is great for a first-time buyer...
goldcountrymedia.com
Phase 1 of Capital Southeast Connector completed
The first phase of a long-awaited roadway project in Folsom celebrated its completion last Wednesday. Phase 1 of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector project is now complete and fully open to motorists. The project reconstructed the span of White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street, transforming it into a safer, higher-capacity four-lane expressway.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - November 4, 2022
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) released the State Water Project Delivery Capability Report 2021, which is generated every two years for the State Water Project’s (SWP) 29 water agencies for water supply planning. With California entering a possible fourth dry year, the report will help water managers better...
KSBW.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the owners and employees of...
roseville.ca.us
Work to close portion of Baseline Road
Road work will temporarily close Baseline Road between Fiddyment Road and Watt Avenue from 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 13. Please choose an alternate route, or follow detour signs and use Walerga Road, PFE Road, and Watt Avenue. Allow extra travel time. For...
goldcountrymedia.com
Judge rules Howell shall remain on 2022 Folsom City Council ballot
A Sacramento County Superior Court judge has determined that Folsom Mayor and 2022 Folsom City Council Candidate Kerri Howell can remain on the 2022 ballot after review of a legal petition filed by the city that requested an emergency review of her candidacy late last month. Today, Sacramento County Superior...
KCRA.com
Here's how 'xeriscaping' your yard can help save water and money
So far, Northern California's water year is off to a promising start. Earlier this week, parts of the Sierra picked up 12" to 18" of snow while Valley rain helped to dampen the ground. More rain and snow are in the forecast over the next week, but on the heels...
sacramentocityexpress.com
More rain is coming to Sacramento. Here are 3 ways to prepare from the Dept. of Utilities
More rain is expected soon in Sacramento, and the City’s Department of Utilities is reminding people they can prepare in several ways. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento region is forecast to receive about an inch of rain from Saturday to Tuesday. “Unsettled weather will be returning...
davisvanguard.org
Sacramento City Council Unanimously Votes to Ban Homeless Camps Near Schools
SACRAMENTO, CA––The Sacramento City Council unanimously voted on October 18, 2022, to pass a bill banning homeless peoples from camping or using camp paraphernalia within 500 feet of any schools, or at locations such as childcare centers, colleges, hospitals, and levees. However, this proposal was strongly opposed by Sacramento homeless advocates when it was proposed because, for the most part, there have been no school disturbances.
"Schedule is completely thrown off": Early morning Placer County super-commuters upset over route change to Bay Area
PLACER COUNTY -- An upsetting route change for early morning commuters in Placer County traveling to the Bay Area is causing riders to write a petition to the state to bring it back.The train many have relied on to get to work is now running at a later time. For people like Paul Sanftner, who took the route to get to work and organized the Save Train 527 coalition, a morning commute to work looks different than most. "I'm a super-commuter," said Sanftner. "I'm traveling 110 miles one way. It's a long day for me but at least I can make a...
KCRA.com
'We welcome everyone.' Sikh festival underway in Yuba City, largest celebration outside India
YUBA CITY, Calif. — For 43 years, thousands of Sikhs have been converging on Yuba City for a huge celebration. The Sikhs and other supporters from all over the state, country and even Canada come together every year for the festival that celebrates the spirit of Sikh culture. "They...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom community raises 220K for Twin Lakes Food Bank at annual gala
Reminded of the increasing need in the community, revelers at Twin Lakes Food Bank’s annual gala, hosted last Friday at Lakeside Church, surpassed previous fundraising records by giving more than $220,000 to help feed the hungry throughout the holiday season and into the new year. “With inflation and job...
Hear from locals at Stagecoach Restaurant about their concerns ahead of the election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along busy Florin Road just off Highway 99 is the Stagecoach Restaurant that's been dishing up Southern-style comfort food since the 1970s. Any place with "pork scrapple" on the breakfast menu should have diners who'll candidly share their concerns ahead of next week's election. In the...
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish grass fire that burned pallets in Sacramento County
Crews battled a fire burning in Sacramento County on Thursday afternoon. A large plume of smoke was seen from the fire burning in the Rovana Circle area. Video from LiveCopter 3 showed the fire burning pallets in an industrial area, as well as dry grass. The Sacramento Fire Department said...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
Lanes of EB Highway 50 blocked due to crash in Placerville
PLACERVILLE – Eastbound Highway 50 is blocked through Placerville due to an incident, Caltrans says. The blockage is happening just east of Spring Street. Exactly what kind of incident took place is unclear, but Caltrans says eastbound lanes are blocked. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.No estimated time of opening has been given.
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
Fox40
Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
