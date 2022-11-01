ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Horseshoe Bar/Penryn receives overview of Penryn Parkway

The Horseshoe Bar-Penryn Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of the Penryn Parkway during the Nov. 1 meeting. According to Alex Fisch, supervising planner for Placer County, the Penryn Parkway was adopted by the Board of Supervisors as an amendment to the Loomis Basin General Plan and approved as a highway commercial area due to its proximity to Interstate 80 and the availability of necessary infrastructure such as sewer, water and roadways.
PENRYN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

SACOG presents Blueprint Plan set to improve Roseville's Transportation

Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) presented its Blueprint plan to bring growth to Roseville and the surrounding Sacramento region at Wednesday’s Roseville City Council meeting. "SACOG is a metropolitan planning organization,” said Kacey Lizon, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments deputy executive director, “So we're responsible for doing...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Affordable home in heart of city

This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is in one of Folsom’s well-established neighborhoods in the heart of the city and is listed by John Domeier of Legends Real Estate office in Folsom for $510,000. Located at 117 Braircliff Drive, this home is great for a first-time buyer...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Phase 1 of Capital Southeast Connector completed

The first phase of a long-awaited roadway project in Folsom celebrated its completion last Wednesday. Phase 1 of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector project is now complete and fully open to motorists. The project reconstructed the span of White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street, transforming it into a safer, higher-capacity four-lane expressway.
FOLSOM, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - November 4, 2022

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) released the State Water Project Delivery Capability Report 2021, which is generated every two years for the State Water Project’s (SWP) 29 water agencies for water supply planning. With California entering a possible fourth dry year, the report will help water managers better...
OROVILLE, CA
roseville.ca.us

Work to close portion of Baseline Road

Road work will temporarily close Baseline Road between Fiddyment Road and Watt Avenue from 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 13. Please choose an alternate route, or follow detour signs and use Walerga Road, PFE Road, and Watt Avenue. Allow extra travel time. For...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Judge rules Howell shall remain on 2022 Folsom City Council ballot

A Sacramento County Superior Court judge has determined that Folsom Mayor and 2022 Folsom City Council Candidate Kerri Howell can remain on the 2022 ballot after review of a legal petition filed by the city that requested an emergency review of her candidacy late last month. Today, Sacramento County Superior...
FOLSOM, CA
davisvanguard.org

Sacramento City Council Unanimously Votes to Ban Homeless Camps Near Schools

SACRAMENTO, CA––The Sacramento City Council unanimously voted on October 18, 2022, to pass a bill banning homeless peoples from camping or using camp paraphernalia within 500 feet of any schools, or at locations such as childcare centers, colleges, hospitals, and levees. However, this proposal was strongly opposed by Sacramento homeless advocates when it was proposed because, for the most part, there have been no school disturbances.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Schedule is completely thrown off": Early morning Placer County super-commuters upset over route change to Bay Area

PLACER COUNTY -- An upsetting route change for early morning commuters in Placer County traveling to the Bay Area is causing riders to write a petition to the state to bring it back.The train many have relied on to get to work is now running at a later time. For people like Paul Sanftner, who took the route to get to work and organized the Save Train 527 coalition, a morning commute to work looks different than most. "I'm a super-commuter," said Sanftner. "I'm traveling 110 miles one way. It's a long day for me but at least I can make a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom community raises 220K for Twin Lakes Food Bank at annual gala

Reminded of the increasing need in the community, revelers at Twin Lakes Food Bank’s annual gala, hosted last Friday at Lakeside Church, surpassed previous fundraising records by giving more than $220,000 to help feed the hungry throughout the holiday season and into the new year. “With inflation and job...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lanes of EB Highway 50 blocked due to crash in Placerville

PLACERVILLE – Eastbound Highway 50 is blocked through Placerville due to an incident, Caltrans says. The blockage is happening just east of Spring Street. Exactly what kind of incident took place is unclear, but Caltrans says eastbound lanes are blocked. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.No estimated time of opening has been given. 
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.  Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.  Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy