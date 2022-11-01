Read full article on original website
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
country1037fm.com
ChristmasVille In Rock Hill South Carolina
Mark your calendar for ChristmasVille in Rock Hill. The four-day event takes place December 1st through December 4th this year. In reading about ChristmasVille I imagine it’s like stepping into a Hallmark Christmas movie. The event in Old Town Rock Hill showcases more than 70 events and activities. Visitors can stroll through the outdoor festival taking part in horse-drawn carriage rides, tours, Dickens carolers and more. There’s even a gingerbread house contest! And, of course, plenty of Santa sightings and ice skating. If that doesn’t scream Hallmark Christmas script, I don’t know what does! I am always up for a fun family outing during the holidays. And, with this one so close to home, I can’t wait to visit. Take a look back at the celebration a few years ago to get an idea!
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022 Maryland? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
collegianonline.com
Bistro offers fine dining, real-world culinary and marketing experience
For the third year in a row, a student marketing campaign unites Bob Jones University students interested in culinary arts and students interested in marketing to create a convenient fine dining experience for the campus and community. Second-year culinary arts students run an annual Bistro to practice making food for...
FOX Carolina
Saltwater Kitchen permanently closed after reopening in March
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After being closed for 2 years and reopening in early 2022, Saltwater Kitchen has permanently closed. The restaurant, owned by Rick Erwin’s Dining Group, was located inside of Haywood Mall reopened on March 2. “The difficult decision has been made to close Saltwater Kitchen.
bethesdamagazine.com
Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking
At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
‘Chemical smell’ causes Gaffney Salvation Army Thrift Store to relocate, weeks before holiday season
Leaders with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said their thrift store is down thousands of dollars in sales and being forced to move into a temporary location.
mocoshow.com
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery Announces Move; Will Close Rio Location Later This Month
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery, located at 220 Boardwalk Place at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg for over a decade, has announced that it will be closing on November 20th. A new storefront has been announced, but the exact location of where it will be is not yet available. The full message from Lilly Magilly’s can be seen below:
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland
Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
mocoshow.com
Abbott Elementary Star, Lisa Ann Walter, is a MoCo Native and MCPS Graduate
Lisa Ann Walter is an actress, comedian and television producer, perhaps best known for her roles as Chessy in the romantic comedy film The Parent Trap and her current role as Melissa Schemmenti on the ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. She’s also a native of Montgomery County. Walter was...
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
passengerterminaltoday.com
Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants
Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park native continues to steal the show on 'The Voice'
The 17-year-old Severna Park girl who is a contestant on "The Voice" continues to steal the show. Parijita Bastola won the knockout round on Monday night and spoke to 11 News about the latest win. "It was insane watching myself on TV -- just never gets any less cooler. I...
Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
signsofthetimes.com
Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant
JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
