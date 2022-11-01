ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie suffered season-ending ACL tear

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have lost top cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for the remainder of the 2022 season.

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that Awuzie suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway.

Awuzie limped off with the injury on Monday night, then needed a cart to leave the field from the blue medical tent. The speed at which the team then ruled him out suggested a serious injury and comments from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also implied as such.

The No. 1 corner in each of the last two seasons for the Bengals, Awuzie is 27 years old with one year remaining on his current deal.

With Eli Apple and Trey Flowers hurting and rookies Cam Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill struggling during the loss, the Bengals might eye the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline for help.

