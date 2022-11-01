Read full article on original website
College football Week 10 - Games and players to watch
Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 10 of the 2022 college football season. It’s safe to say that we’re in the home stretch now, with just three weeks of regularly scheduled games ahead of us before Championship Weekend. The college football world has been shaken up over the last couple weeks, with Tennessee rocketing all the way to the top of the rankings on the back of QB Hendon Hooker’s outstanding play.
Giants news, 11/5: Wan’Dale Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Kadarius Toney, more
Sterling Shepard thinks highly of Wan’Dale Robinson. “There’s not too much I need to tell him. He’s well beyond his years, man,” Shepard said. “He’s gonna be great for us.”. Because, of course. Giants need to win next 2 games if they are going...
Post Toney trade mock
Probably not going to be popular amongst the traditional purists in our fan base...but fact is these are the kinds of players we will be looking for to build our offense. I'm assuming we keep Jones,Barkley,resign love and extend Dex(his deal wouldn't kick in till 2024) Hint. I'm looking to...
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants’ midseason awards
MVP — Saquon Barkley (and Offensive Player of the Year) Best in-season acquistion — Jaylon Smith, Fabian Moreau (tie) My interview with Tom Rudawsky starts at 12:55. Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:
Under-the-radar roster additions have been key to Giants’ success
The New York Giants did not make a flashy NFL trade deadline move to acquire much-needed wide receiver help, with GM Joe Schoen preferring to horde his assets for potential future wheeling and dealing. The Giants did make what they hope will be an incremental wide receiver upgrade, claiming Isaiah Hodgins via waivers from the Buffalo Bills.
Get to know some of the key women in the Giants’ organization
Aside from Director of Coaching Operations Laura Young, who are some of the other women in key roles with the New York Giants — some of them non-traditional for women in the league?. Let’s meet a few of them. Angela Baker. Offensive Quality Control Coach. Angela Baker is...
Shaking my head crazy comments
To say that Joe Shoen has been a disaster concerning WRs, has got to be an uninformed joke. Shoen didn't sign Golladay, he didn't draft Toney and he didn't get Sheppard hurt. What he has done is to come up with the best he can for now without trading away a king's ransom in draft choices for available guys who are either too expensive or who might end up being short term rentals. Yesterday they signed Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from where else? Buffalo! Most don't know much about this guy, but he is a potentially great get. He is 6'4'' and 210 Lbs. He isn't a flyer, but he can run and plays faster than his times. As one site put it yesterday, you can go over a whole lot of film before you'll see him drop a ball. He just doesn't do it! I'm not sure about his blocking but he was a Biletnikoff finalist in both 2018 and 2019. He missed his Rookie year with a shoulder injury and then last year hurt a knee. He works hard has a great attitude brings some real game and both the coaches and fans love the guy. He could end up being a bigger but surely not better (Dare I Say/ Dream) Victor Cruz.
Eagles at Texans: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
It will take a massive upset, but perhaps the New York Giants can get some help on Thursday Night Football when the Houston Texans take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans will need to play better football than they have all year just to have a chance in this game. Their only win is a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they have lost by a touchdown or more in three of their last four games.
Laura Young: Meet the ‘rock star’ who is Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s top assistant
That’s how coach Brian Daboll commonly refers to Director of Coaching Operations Laura Young, whom he brought from Buffalo after being hired as Giants’ head coach. “She’ll have her hands all over the organization in terms of the coaching side,” Daboll said when Young was hired. “She’s with me every step of the way. She’s a rock star really, and I feel very fortunate that I get to work with her each day because she provides just a tremendous amount of support and value to really everyone, but myself the most, I would say. She’s smart; there’s really not a job she can’t do and a job she won’t do. That’s her mindset. Very humble, egoless, but driven, smart. I just think she’s the best.”
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Saquon Barkley contract talks, more
On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast Ed reacts to New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen saying he is open to contract talks with Saquon Barkley and other players like Andrew Thomas, Xavier McKinney, Dexter Lawrence and Julian Love. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to...
More women are being hired to prominent NFL roles, and the Giants are leading the way
Women are increasingly earning prominent roles throughout the NFL, including front office positions, scouting, coaching, and more. The New York Giants are, in many ways, at the forefront of that development. Laura Young is director of coaching operations, considered head coach Brian Daboll’s No. 1 assistant. Angela Baker is an...
