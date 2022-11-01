Read full article on original website
Three fun events in Denver this weekend
A weekend in Denver is sure to promise some fun events!. Location: Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar 18148 West 92nd Lane #Suite 100 Arvada, CO 80007. Details: Join us for our Five Alarm 5k & Chili Cook-Off at Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar in Arvada on Saturday, November 5th @ for a 5k-ish course that starts and ends at this awesome brewery! Weave through the surrounding area at whatever pace you like, no matter what, there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line! We have start waves at 10:00 and 10:30am.
macaronikid.com
Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to Luminova Holidays at Elitch Gardens
Featuring Santa, twinkling lights, rides, and loads of holiday cheer, Luminova Holidays is returning to Elitch Gardens for a BIGGER. BETTER. and BRIGHTER winter wonderland. On select nights (5pm to 10pm) from Friday, November 25th through Sunday, January 1st, the park will transform into an outrageously fun immersive family experience with the most fascinating and dazzling winter-wonderland opportunity for Denver area visitors and guests alike.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Buying the winning billion-dollar Powerball ticket is no easy feat
The race to buy a potential billion-dollar-winning Powerball ticket came down to the wire Wednesday night.
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
Westword
Weather Pro Chris Tomer Leaving Channel 2 Morning Show, but Not Station
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is among the best weather forecasters in Denver, as he's proven for eighteen years on partner stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, including the past ten-plus as a regular on Daybreak, Channel 2's popular morning show. But today, November 3, is slated to be Tomer's last on the program. Starting tomorrow, the prognostications will be delivered by Travis Michels.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
KDVR.com
GDC Takes to ‘Blazing Star Ranch’ to Talk Locally Grown Alpaca Fleece
Over in Elizabeth, you’ll find a special place with dozens of alpacas and some passionate owners breeding healthy and hardy alpacas with elite fleece!. It’s ‘Blazing Star Ranch’ and they’re known as the Denver Metro area’s fiber paradise, all of their yarns are natural fiber based: alpaca, wool, silk, bamboo or a blend of them! GDC’s Spencer Thomas took to the ranch to chat with the owner about the entire process.
KDVR.com
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Denver
Denver is known as the Mile High City, with urban hangout spots and beautiful outdoor adventures. Despite this beauty and urban sophistication, it is also a hotspot for ghost hunting and tours. All throughout Denver are haunted buildings, cemeteries, and places waiting for adventurers to visit and spook. Listed below,...
luxury-houses.net
A Beautifully Designed Home with An Expansive Open Living Space, Sparkling Chandeliers and Dramatic Floating Staircase Asks $5 Million in Denver, Colorado
The Home in Denver, a refined modern luxury estate with many upgrades have been added inside and out including sparkling chandeliers, floating staircase and many other architectural details is now available for sale. This home located at 2464 S Adams Street, Denver, Colorado offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brody Stinson (Phone: 720-989-5895) at Compass – Denver for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Denver.
KDVR.com
Breckenridge Distillery Showcases Fun Halloween Inspired Cocktails
It’s time to celebrate Halloween with locally inspired, hand-crafted cocktails the adults are sure to enjoy! GDC teamed up with Breckenridge Distillery to learn all about two of their spooky creations called ‘You’ll Never Float,’ from the movie ‘IT,” using Breckenridge Chile Vodka, and ‘The Upside Down’ inspired by the show ‘Stranger Things,’ served with award-winning rum cask finish. Liquid Chef, Billie Keithley, and the Director of Marketing, Jessie Unruh, broken down each recipe for our viewers at home!
KDVR.com
Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned
Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Thousands of ornaments bound for Marshall Fire survivors. Operation Christmas Ornaments collects and distributes ornaments to disaster victims over the holidays, and...
Little Man Ice Cream donates to nonprofit to help seniors enjoy outdoors
"Salted Oreo" might be their most famous flavor, but nobody should be "salty" at Little Man Ice Cream.
Westword
Must-Try Diner Favorites From Longtime Staple Sam's No. 3.
I didn't love Sam's No. 3 the first time I visited nearly eighteen years ago. Or the second time. Or even the third. It was a favorite of my then-partner's family, though, so I kept tagging along, eating my way around the sixteen-page menu filled with more than a hundred items and becoming familiar with the waitstaff at the Aurora location, many of whom had been working there since that location opened in 1998, seven decades after the chain got its start in downtown Denver. Then I tried the Tex Mex Chili, and everything changed.
KDVR.com
Rain mix turns to snow by evening in Denver
Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Day due to a rain and snow mix that will develop for the evening rush hour. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate across the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts. Rain mix turns to snow by evening in Denver.
New jewelry trend is coming to Mile High Holiday Mart
The Junior League of Denver will be hosting dozens of vendors at this year's Mile High Holiday Mart. Most of them are from Colorado, and many are women-owned businesses.One such business is Original Hardware owned by Carrie Schafer of Littleton. This year, she's featuring a new trend at the holiday mart – permanent jewelry."You can kind of think of it as the modern-day friendship bracelet," Schafer told CBS News Colorado.Original Hardware offers a variety of delicate 14-karat gold chains that can be welded around wrists or ankles, permanent bracelets or anklets for customers. Megyn Rodgers was excited to get such...
Half the number of coats collected compared to last year’s campaign
The FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign is well underway but right now, a little disappointing news, not enough coats have been collected.
KDVR.com
Coloradans hope for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
Coloradans are taking a chance to win the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Greg Nieto visits local lotto sellers to gauge the mood. Coloradans hope for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Coloradans are taking a chance to win the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Greg Nieto visits local lotto sellers to...
Dr. Temple Grandin to serve as Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal
DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the 117th National Western Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.
