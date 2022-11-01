ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s win over Napoli: 'The reaction I wanted to see'

Jurgen Klopp was pleased by the way Liverpool bounced back from their latest Premier League setback by overcoming in-form Napoli in the Champions League.The Reds were beaten by a last-gasp goal against Leeds at the weekend but scored twice late on against their Italian opposition to finish their European group with a win.“[That was] the reaction I wanted to see,” Klopp said of his team’s performance.“I don’t think anybody doubts the quality, but that’s part of the problem as well, we don’t show it with consistency.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualificationLiverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insistsKlopp says Reds’ ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
SB Nation

Klopp Calls for Liverpool to Be “Incredibly Brave” Against Napoli

With a Champions League fixture against Napoli under the lights at Anfield set for tonight, manager Jürgen Klopp has called for a show of bravery from the players following deflating back-to-back Premier League setbacks against a pair of relegations candidates. Those results, a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham in...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Napoli confirmed lineups and team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool in the final gameweek of the Champions League group stage with Group A leaders Napoli travelling to Anfield.Luciano Spalletti’s side have taken European football by storm this season, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the danger man for the visitors.A victory alone will not be enough for the Reds to top Group A, meaning they will need to reverse the 4-1 loss they suffered in the fixture in Naples.The Reds will be desperate for a morale-boosting victory after the shock loss to Leeds last time out, although Tottenham await this weekend in what represents another crucial match in...
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more

Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Yardbarker

Watch: Four players could unlock Liverpool resurgence after superb team move spotted v Napoli

Liverpool may have accidentally unlocked the key to a return to consistency domestically as well as abroad during the 2-0 win over Napoli. Though only a small sample size, a delightful team move involving substitutes Calvin Ramsay, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, and already on-pitch star Mo Salah, may have caught the eyes of the coaching staff.
SkySports

Jude Bellingham: Man Utd revive interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Manchester United have revived their interest in £100m-rated England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Sergio Ramos has issued a last-gasp plea to Spain boss Luis Enrique to include him in the national squad for the first time in...
BBC

A﻿lvarez has Aguero as City reference

J﻿ulian Alvarez couldn't have a better Manchester City guide than fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero. T﻿he pair spoke before Alvarez's move to Europe from South America, and while matching the achievements of City's record scorer might be a tough ask, Alvarez certainly has something to aim for. "﻿We all...
Reuters

Soccer-Qatar relying on playmaker Afif to pull the strings

DOHA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's main playmaker Akram Afif is perhaps the World Cup host country's greatest asset and worry wrapped up in one. The 25-year-old striker, crowned Asia's player of the year in 2019 and more famous for setting up goals than scoring them, has become essential to the Gulf Arab state's soccer success.
FOX Sports

Real Madrid routs Celtic in milestone CL win for Ancelotti

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid converted two penalty kicks and saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois save another — all in the first half — as it comfortably defeated Celtic 5-1 to secure first place in its Champions League group on Wednesday. The result left Carlo Ancelotti as the...

