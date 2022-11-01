Jurgen Klopp was pleased by the way Liverpool bounced back from their latest Premier League setback by overcoming in-form Napoli in the Champions League.The Reds were beaten by a last-gasp goal against Leeds at the weekend but scored twice late on against their Italian opposition to finish their European group with a win.“[That was] the reaction I wanted to see,” Klopp said of his team’s performance.“I don’t think anybody doubts the quality, but that’s part of the problem as well, we don’t show it with consistency.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualificationLiverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insistsKlopp says Reds’ ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification

1 DAY AGO