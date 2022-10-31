ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bethesdamagazine.com

Hyattsville man charged in alleged mail theft in downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County police have arrested and charged a Hyattsville man in the alleged theft of mail Thursday from a collection box in downtown Silver Spring. Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, faces charges of mail theft and felony theft, police said Friday in a press release. According to police, Denson was reaching...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville

Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
ROCKVILLE, MD
County Council appoints new assistant police chief

The County Council unanimously confirmed Tuesday the appointment of Nicholas Augustine, who grew up in Montgomery County, as an assistant chief of police. Augustine has been assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau , according to a press release from the Montgomery County police department. Augustine, a graduate of Damascus High...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Political Notes: Record price tag of Blair’s 2022 bid for county executive continues to grow

David Blair pumps in another $210,000 out of pocket to underwrite campaign costs. Three months after the July 19 primary – and more than two months after he conceded defeat to incumbent Marc Elrich by a mere 32 votes in the race for the Democratic county executive nomination – the record price tag of businessman David Blair’s bid for the post continues to grow.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Democratic candidates outraise Republican challengers in County Council races

In the final stretch of the races for the Montgomery County Council in Tuesday’s general election, Democratic candidates have generally raised more money than their Republican challengers, according to the latest Maryland State Board of Elections campaign finance reports. The reports track spending for the third transaction period, which covers Aug. 24 to Oct. 23.
United Therapeutics buys another building near its downtown Silver Spring headquarters

United Therapeutics buys another building near its downtown Silver Spring headquarters. United Therapeutics Corp. continues to snap up properties near its downtowns Silver Spring headquarters — but has largely remained quiet about its long-term plans for the additional space. The local drugmaker most recently bought a building at 8905 Fairview Road for $11.85 million, according to Montgomery County property records. The transaction, which closed Oct. 5, also includes a parking lot across the street. [Washington Business Journal]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Chamber of Commerce president talks about downtown Silver Spring’s transformation, the need to be business-friendly and ‘SchmoozaPalooza’

During 17 years as president and CEO of the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce, Jane Redicker witnessed the evolution of Silver Spring into the community that it is today while overseeing such chamber projects as “Discover the Taste of Silver Spring” and the local business exposition “SchmoozaPalooza.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Amazing Taiwanese street food in North Bethesda—if you know where to find it

Looking to pick up my to-go order from Bao Bei, a Taiwanese ghost kitchen concept that 26-year-old Gaithersburg native Kevin Hsieh began operating in June, I drive to the rear of a small industrial complex off Parklawn Drive. Spotting various parked food trucks, I know I’m in the right place: Farmland Commercial Kitchen, a licensed communal kitchen where many local entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar facilities operate.
BETHESDA, MD

