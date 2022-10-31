Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Hyattsville man charged in alleged mail theft in downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County police have arrested and charged a Hyattsville man in the alleged theft of mail Thursday from a collection box in downtown Silver Spring. Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, faces charges of mail theft and felony theft, police said Friday in a press release. According to police, Denson was reaching...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council appoints new assistant police chief
The County Council unanimously confirmed Tuesday the appointment of Nicholas Augustine, who grew up in Montgomery County, as an assistant chief of police. Augustine has been assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau , according to a press release from the Montgomery County police department. Augustine, a graduate of Damascus High...
bethesdamagazine.com
Nominations sought for Bethesda Magazine’s 14th annual Extraordinary Teen Awards
Bethesda Magazine is seeking nominations for its 14th annual Extraordinary Teen Awards. The magazine is looking for high school juniors and seniors with a compelling story to tell who excel in one or more of the following areas: academics, leadership, extracurriculars, service, passion and creativity, or overcoming adversity. The deadline...
bethesdamagazine.com
Political Notes: Record price tag of Blair’s 2022 bid for county executive continues to grow
David Blair pumps in another $210,000 out of pocket to underwrite campaign costs. Three months after the July 19 primary – and more than two months after he conceded defeat to incumbent Marc Elrich by a mere 32 votes in the race for the Democratic county executive nomination – the record price tag of businessman David Blair’s bid for the post continues to grow.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery College announces opening of East County Education Center in 2023
County and public school officials joined Montgomery College leaders on Wednesday at the site of the community college’s new East County Education Center in Silver Spring to announce that the center is expected to open in the fall of 2023. “The community, as we know, has long advocated for...
bethesdamagazine.com
Parents say MCPS teacher shortages are hurting students’ academic progress
Michelle Bright’s ninth-grade son is in an Algebra 2 class without a permanent, full-time teacher at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington this school year. Students have been learning through videos lessons and a long-term substitute is filling in. “It’s frustrating when your child doesn’t have a teacher in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Democratic candidates outraise Republican challengers in County Council races
In the final stretch of the races for the Montgomery County Council in Tuesday’s general election, Democratic candidates have generally raised more money than their Republican challengers, according to the latest Maryland State Board of Elections campaign finance reports. The reports track spending for the third transaction period, which covers Aug. 24 to Oct. 23.
bethesdamagazine.com
United Therapeutics buys another building near its downtown Silver Spring headquarters
United Therapeutics buys another building near its downtown Silver Spring headquarters. United Therapeutics Corp. continues to snap up properties near its downtowns Silver Spring headquarters — but has largely remained quiet about its long-term plans for the additional space. The local drugmaker most recently bought a building at 8905 Fairview Road for $11.85 million, according to Montgomery County property records. The transaction, which closed Oct. 5, also includes a parking lot across the street. [Washington Business Journal]
bethesdamagazine.com
Chamber of Commerce president talks about downtown Silver Spring’s transformation, the need to be business-friendly and ‘SchmoozaPalooza’
During 17 years as president and CEO of the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce, Jane Redicker witnessed the evolution of Silver Spring into the community that it is today while overseeing such chamber projects as “Discover the Taste of Silver Spring” and the local business exposition “SchmoozaPalooza.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazing Taiwanese street food in North Bethesda—if you know where to find it
Looking to pick up my to-go order from Bao Bei, a Taiwanese ghost kitchen concept that 26-year-old Gaithersburg native Kevin Hsieh began operating in June, I drive to the rear of a small industrial complex off Parklawn Drive. Spotting various parked food trucks, I know I’m in the right place: Farmland Commercial Kitchen, a licensed communal kitchen where many local entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar facilities operate.
Comments / 0