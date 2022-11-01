ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

SEC East lead, much more at stake Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee

While the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings were a hot topic across the country, they weren’t inside the Georgia and Tennessee locker rooms entering the teams’ massive game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Athens. “It just doesn’t matter. It matters how you play,” Georgia...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Tuscaloosa News

Have Alabama football coach Nick Saban and QB Bryce Young compared acting notes?

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young has taken advantage of the new NIL rules and is now all over everyone's television screen doing commercials, just like his coach Nick Saban. Sadly though, the duo doesn't share any acting tips as Saban believes that Young is a better actor. He credits Young's looks and personality to why Young has been so successful in ads. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss debuts at No. 11 in College Football Playoff Poll

Ole Miss debuted in the first College Football Playoff poll at No. 11 Tuesday night. The poll was released during a live telecast on ESPN. The Rebels own an 8-1 overall record and are 4-1 inside the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss has an open date Saturday before hosting Alabama on...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy