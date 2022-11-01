Read full article on original website
Related
Longhorns Make Cut for 1st College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas Longhorns made a somewhat surprising appearance in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25
The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
Alabama in sixth position in first College Football Playoff ranking of season
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
Michigan's Spot In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
Michigan is sitting at 8-0 and obviously has a lot left to prove over the last four games.
Clayton News Daily
SEC East lead, much more at stake Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee
While the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings were a hot topic across the country, they weren’t inside the Georgia and Tennessee locker rooms entering the teams’ massive game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Athens. “It just doesn’t matter. It matters how you play,” Georgia...
Like Usual, Early CFP Playoff Rankings Talk Misses the Mark: All Things CW
Early reaction to the initial rankings more about making noise and being frustrated with a four-team playoff than pointing out any actual problems with how teams are listed.
Have Alabama football coach Nick Saban and QB Bryce Young compared acting notes?
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young has taken advantage of the new NIL rules and is now all over everyone's television screen doing commercials, just like his coach Nick Saban. Sadly though, the duo doesn't share any acting tips as Saban believes that Young is a better actor. He credits Young's looks and personality to why Young has been so successful in ads. ...
College Football Playoff Rankings Don’t Matter To Ohio State, Ryan Day Right Now
Day said he isn't concerned with where the Buckeyes are ranked tonight. "What matters is beating Northwestern."
OSU vs. Georgia football? How does the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff resume compare?
Ohio State football is firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt. Through the first eight games of the 2022 season, the Buckeyes have eight wins and sit at the top of the Big Ten East heading into the final stretch of the regular season. But how does Ohio State compare to the...
Clayton News Daily
Texans’ Brandin Cooks to Miss Game Thursday After Going Untraded, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play on Thursday night against the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Cooks has missed practice this week due to personal reasons as the team fielded trade calls for their veteran wide...
Ole Miss debuts at No. 11 in College Football Playoff Poll
Ole Miss debuted in the first College Football Playoff poll at No. 11 Tuesday night. The poll was released during a live telecast on ESPN. The Rebels own an 8-1 overall record and are 4-1 inside the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss has an open date Saturday before hosting Alabama on...
Comments / 0