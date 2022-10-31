Read full article on original website
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Did You See This Fatal Crash in Temple, Texas?
Police are looking for anyone who has information about a fatal crash in Temple, Texas that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man Wednesday morning. The Temple Police Department responded to the scene of an accident around 8:25 am November 2nd at the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a truck heading eastbound and collided with it.
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
Did You Know Killeen, Texas Has A Sister City In South Korea?
Did you know Killeen, Texas has a sister city across the globe in Korea?. Killeen Sister Cities, Inc (KSCI) was formed in 1983, under the guided umbrella of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. After three years of establishing the organizations nonprofit status, bylaws and affiliation with another country, Killeen, Texas and Osan, Korea became sisters in 1996.
Army Offering $50k Reward for Information in Fort Hood, Texas Soldier’s Death
Fort Hood, Texas soldier PVT Gregory Morales went missing three years ago, and his family is still seeking answers about his disappearance and death. The US Army CID (Criminal Investigation Division) has now doubled the reward to $50,000 for any information given related to Morales' case. Here's What We Know.
Texas’ Bake on French Toast – How To Do It Right
Love me some French toast. It’s a fall fave. Heck, it's an all-year-round favorite in the Lewis household. Whenever we go out for breakfast here in Killeen, Texas, we always look for places that's serving up the best French toast. I also love to serve this fluffy breakfast classic during the holidays. It goes over so well with guests too if we have folks over. I've been told since moving to Texas though, I haven't been doing it right.
After Months of Prep, Haunted Driveway Back in Copperas Cove, Texas
They call themselves the 'Boo Crew', and the product of all their hard work is only available on Halloween night. This year will also be their last for the display, so the Boo Crew wants to go out with a bang. The creative director of the ‘haunted driveway’ in Copperas...
Taylor Swift Forgot One Texas Stadium On Her Upcoming 2023 Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is going to making her rounds back on the road, giving fans a 27-stop US stadium tour. She will be announcing her international tour dates later on. Texas makes the cut on the tour list, but one stadium has notably been left off. Wonder if the Swifties can do something about that?
Hooray! Harker Heights, Texas 4th Annual Harvest Festival Was A Success
(Harker Heights, Texas): If you missed out on this year's Harvest Fest at the E-Center, you truly missed a party that could’ve really gone on forever and a day. NO ONE PARTIES LIKE CENTRAL TEXAS BECAUSE TEXAS PARTIES DON'T STOP!. Carolyn Brown, the owner of the Event Center (AKA...
Investigation Underway in Killeen, Texas Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting
The Texas Rangers have initiated an investigation after a unidentified individual, at the time of writing, was chased by police in Killeen, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX have the story. Around the time of 2:37 PM on Sunday October 30th, Killeen Police were alerted to carjacking incident at the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble stated in a news conference that the call stated a white car had been robbed at gun point.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?
Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
Temple, Texas RSV Cases Rising: What You Need To Know for Your Child’s Safety
One of your biggest worries as a parent is keeping your child safe and healthy. That's why it's important to know that cases of RSV, flu, and other respiratory illnesses are rising across the country. In Temple, Texas, McLane Children's Hospital is reporting a 10 to 15 percent increase in respiratory syncytial virus and a 50 percent increase in flu cases, according to KCEN.
Grow Waco, Texas, Grow: More Businesses Coming to Cottonwood Market
Central Texas just keeps growing and growing doesn't it? It seems like we say that all the time, but as it turns out, most of us are noticing more and more construction going on. Even driving around the area some of us have noticed road work, or a "coming soon" sign for business.
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief
Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas
I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
Wannabe WWE Superstar Robs Store in Temple, Texas
You'd think a robbery suspect would want to be inconspicuous and keep a low profile, but police in Temple, Texas are looking for someone they say robbed a local store while wearing the flashiest, goofiest accessory you could imagine. MEET THE WEIRDEST TEMPLE, TEXAS ROBBERY SUSPECT. Police released surveillance photos...
Killeen, Texas Woman Now A Hero To Fellow Domestic Violence Victims
The bittersweet story of Audrey Prosper will forever make me emotional about Killeen, Texas and the strong women who call our city home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and I wanted to take this opportunity to write about Audrey and her story. Audrey was born and raised in Killeen....
Get Your Bagpipes Ready for the Scottish Highland Games in Salado, Texas
Don your tartans and get ready for the caber toss! The 61st Scottish Gathering and Highland Games are coming to Salado, Texas November 11 through the 13th. The Scottish Gathering has been a Salado tradition for decades, and is far more than a party. It's a celebration of Scottish heritage complete with traditional games, a colorful clan tent village, genealogy and tartan history, and so much more. Oh, and of course the bag pipes will be out!
