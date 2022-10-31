ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

B106

Did You See This Fatal Crash in Temple, Texas?

Police are looking for anyone who has information about a fatal crash in Temple, Texas that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man Wednesday morning. The Temple Police Department responded to the scene of an accident around 8:25 am November 2nd at the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a truck heading eastbound and collided with it.
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob

(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Did You Know Killeen, Texas Has A Sister City In South Korea?

Did you know Killeen, Texas has a sister city across the globe in Korea?. Killeen Sister Cities, Inc (KSCI) was formed in 1983, under the guided umbrella of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. After three years of establishing the organizations nonprofit status, bylaws and affiliation with another country, Killeen, Texas and Osan, Korea became sisters in 1996.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Texas’ Bake on French Toast – How To Do It Right

Love me some French toast. It’s a fall fave. Heck, it's an all-year-round favorite in the Lewis household. Whenever we go out for breakfast here in Killeen, Texas, we always look for places that's serving up the best French toast. I also love to serve this fluffy breakfast classic during the holidays. It goes over so well with guests too if we have folks over. I've been told since moving to Texas though, I haven't been doing it right.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Investigation Underway in Killeen, Texas Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting

The Texas Rangers have initiated an investigation after a unidentified individual, at the time of writing, was chased by police in Killeen, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX have the story. Around the time of 2:37 PM on Sunday October 30th, Killeen Police were alerted to carjacking incident at the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble stated in a news conference that the call stated a white car had been robbed at gun point.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?

Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?

Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Temple, Texas RSV Cases Rising: What You Need To Know for Your Child’s Safety

One of your biggest worries as a parent is keeping your child safe and healthy. That's why it's important to know that cases of RSV, flu, and other respiratory illnesses are rising across the country. In Temple, Texas, McLane Children's Hospital is reporting a 10 to 15 percent increase in respiratory syncytial virus and a 50 percent increase in flu cases, according to KCEN.
TEMPLE, TX
B106

A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief

Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas

I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Wannabe WWE Superstar Robs Store in Temple, Texas

You'd think a robbery suspect would want to be inconspicuous and keep a low profile, but police in Temple, Texas are looking for someone they say robbed a local store while wearing the flashiest, goofiest accessory you could imagine. MEET THE WEIRDEST TEMPLE, TEXAS ROBBERY SUSPECT. Police released surveillance photos...
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Get Your Bagpipes Ready for the Scottish Highland Games in Salado, Texas

Don your tartans and get ready for the caber toss! The 61st Scottish Gathering and Highland Games are coming to Salado, Texas November 11 through the 13th. The Scottish Gathering has been a Salado tradition for decades, and is far more than a party. It's a celebration of Scottish heritage complete with traditional games, a colorful clan tent village, genealogy and tartan history, and so much more. Oh, and of course the bag pipes will be out!
SALADO, TX
B106

B106

Temple, TX
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

