ucbjournal.com
Highlands Economic Partnership hosts Careerfest￼
COOKEVILLE – The Highlands Economic Partnership (HEP) will host the region’s largest hybrid job fair this month. This hybrid career platform will bring professionals from across the country together, both in person and virtually at the Leslie Town Center, on November 17, 2022. This event has been designed...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County construction steady
Cookeville – If you look around Putnam County, dirt is being moved everywhere. From new homes to new businesses, the County is growing. New construction projects were strong in October. 39 permits were issued, and that is up from the same month last year and the highest amount in four years. The permits accounted for $5.5 million worth of construction, and 12 of those permits were for single family, residential homes. In October of 2021 there were 38 permits for $7.1 million with 26 new single family homes while in 2020 only 20 permits were issued in October.
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
ucbjournal.com
Mistletoe Market start to buying season
Cookeville – The Leslie Town Center will be the location of the 19th annual Mistletoe Market on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will include shopping, dining and door prizes. Santa Claus will make an appearance on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for “selfies with Santa”.
ucbjournal.com
Mayberry Custom Slaughter hosts grand opening
Pictured are: Amanda Mayberry, Rolland Spellman, Michelle Spellman, Nikki Mayberry, Bailey Hardin, Dewey Mayberry, Savanah Smith, Greg Hardin, Amy West, Bradley West and Alex Cronk. Cookeville – Mayberry Customer Slaughter recently hosted their grand opening. They are a custom slaughtering center that processes beef, pork, sheep, goat and deer. Farm-to-table...
ucbjournal.com
THEC leaders convening in Cookeville
Pulaski – On Monday, November 7th at 1 p.m. CT, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) will convene top regional leaders at Leslie Town Centre, 1 W 1st St in Cookeville to help launch a momentum-building year to renew and articulate the value of education in Tennessee and to increase enrollment in education and training beyond high school. Local education agencies, higher education institutions, workforce development leaders and community-based organizations will be in attendance to share their input, discuss their work and commit to helping more Tennessee students achieve college and career success.
ucbjournal.com
Merry and Bright Home Challenge registration deadline approaching
Cookeville – Tis the season for the sixth annual Merry and Bright Holiday Home Challenge presented by Cookeville Leisure Services and the Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. “Each year the creativity, time and patience devoted into each entry plus the passion just explodes from years past,” said Carol Glover,...
wjle.com
Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19
Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
ucbjournal.com
Taco Bell nears opening in Baxter
Baxter – According to sources, the Taco Bell that broke ground back on July 12 of 2021 in Baxter is very close to opening its doors. They are only in need of a single part, and when that part is delivered they should be able to open fully to the public.
bbbtv12.com
Large Brush and Forest Fire in Roane County
Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have been on the scene of a large wildfire on Rockwood Mountain on Walden’s Ridge west of Harriman since last night. The woods and brush fire from this past weekend on Walden’s ridge, above Interstate 40, between Rockwood and Harriman, rekindled Wednesday sending forestry officials back to the scene to help get fire lines cut around it. West Roane County Fire officials were first at the scene last night to check it out but realized that the fire was out of their hands due to it being up on the ridge and spraying of water was just impossible from the interstate.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
wvlt.tv
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
Four Lottery Winners in Our Area
Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
wjle.com
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County
A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
Gallatin man charged with DUI after golf cart crash on Halloween
A Gallatin man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly crashed a golf cart while under the influence Monday night.
Police trying to ID person of interest after clothes stolen, store workers threatened in Murfreesboro
Detectives are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a theft case that happened at a Murfreesboro store last month.
WKYT 27
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
