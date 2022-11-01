ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
idesignarch.com

Efficient Design of a Tiny Apartment Loft in NYC

New York City, NY – A tiny 240 square foot brownstone studio apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side was renovated to maximize the functionality of its tiny space. Architect Tim Seggerman was responsible for the renovation project. Inspired by mid-century furniture designer George Nakashima, a variety of woods...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, Rockefeller Center in New York City welcomes one of the country’s greatest trees to stand vigil for Christmas. This year, the tree comes from a place less than three hours from Syracuse!. On Tuesday, Rockefeller Center announced that this year’s Christmas Tree...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings

Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fall foliage is at its peak in Central Park, so get there ASAP

This fall, embrace the magic of strolling through Central Park while crisp colorful leaves drift through the air. Most of the park’s fall foliage is at its peak right now, meaning you should get there ASAP to experience this autumnal wonderland in the heart of Manhattan. The Central Park...
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

This New NYC Museum Exhibit Will Teach You All About the Jewish Deli

New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November. Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See renderings of the renovated Bronx Museum of the Arts

The Bronx Museum of the Arts on the corner of Grand Concourse and 165th Street is about to undergo a massive renovation that will include a brand-new lobby design and a multi-story entrance. Believe it or not, despite being an important local cultural destination (the only free contemporary art museum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
airwaysmag.com

Breeze Airways Debuts Transcon Nonstop from New York

DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) has launched two new nonstop routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York starting today. With the addition of its nonstop, transcontinental flight to Los Angeles, CA, and its nonstop to Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, MX now flies to nine destinations from HPN, more than any other airline, just five months after its first flight from the airport.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

MacKenzie Scott gives unsolicited donation of $11 million to a Brooklyn school

A Brooklyn school is the latest recipient in MacKenzie Scott’s donation spree. Ascend Public Charter Schools, the borough’s largest charter school, announced that it had received an “unsolicited” $11 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist, which the school notes is its largest single donation the 15-year-old institution has ever received.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chalkbeat

Facing enrollment drop, one Bronx school tries its hand at marketing

Will Frackelton held a microphone in front of dozens of his seventh and eighth graders, wriggling in their seats in the auditorium that they share with two other Bronx schools. Students and staff from Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship, where Frackelton is the principal, had gathered for a town hall last month that covered school safety, high school applications, and other topics. Before dismissing them, Frackelton made an unusual request: Would...
BRONX, NY

