New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November. Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO