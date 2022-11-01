Read full article on original website
ESPN
Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know
On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
How Chase Claypool Can Help Justin Fields, Bears' Offense Take Next Step
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields did his best to contain his excitement Wednesday when asked about the Bears' trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year quarterback dodged a question about what the deal says about the Bears' belief in him. Fields is always even-keeled. But he let a...
Vikings might be a playoff threat, Jets have to walk Zach Wilson tightrope, and Amari Cooper's Carlton moment
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Amari Cooper became the hero of the week, his old team looks like a legitimate contender and the Jets are sitting on a potentially explosive quarterback situation. How good are the Minnesota Vikings?. The Vikings find themselves, again, in a weird spot. They're...
Clayton News Daily
Eagles-Texans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 Player Props to Target
Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are hoping to start off the week with a high-scoring affair between Eagles and Texans on Thursday Night Football. Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Dameon Pierce and Brandin Cooks will start in the majority of fantasy leagues as managers deal with six teams (Cowboys, 49ers, Giants, Broncos, Browns, Steelers) on bye.
Clayton News Daily
Week 9 Rankings: Running Backs
It’s time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let’s look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We’re down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Cam Akers news
It was fully expected that former second-round pick Cam Akers was going to be moving on from the Los Angeles Rams after being inactive for the last two games for personal reasons. However, it appears that the two sides may have settled their differences. After not being traded at the...
Clayton News Daily
Jaguars Spent Months Researching Calvin Ridley Before Trade
Before Trent Baalke made the decision to trade for wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Tuesday, the Jaguars general manager did his homework on the former Falcons receiver. Baalke spent roughly four months conducting interviews with people close to Ridley as well as undertaking complex negotiations before acquiring the suspended receiver. In fact, the discussions between Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and Baalke regarding the acquisition of Ridley began in March as the franchise was searching for a quality wideout.
Clayton News Daily
Week 9 Rankings: Kickers
Week 9 Rankings: Kickers
Clayton News Daily
First-place Atlanta Falcons, with a new look, turn attention to Chargers
The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
Clayton News Daily
Rams-Buccaneers Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Rams to Raymond James Stadium in Week 9. Tampa Bay, which is 1-5 SU over their last six games, has burned bettors around the country, failing to cover against the spread (0-6 ATS) in all six of those contests.
Clayton News Daily
Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles
Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
numberfire.com
Damien Harris (illness) absent again Thursday for Patriots
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) wasn't seen at Thursday's practice for the second day in a row. Rhamondre Stevenson will have a larger workload if Harris is limited or unavailable against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Harris rushed 11 times for 37 yards last week and added a couple of catches for 15 yards.
Clayton News Daily
LeBron James Cites Tom Brady After Playing Through Illness Wednesday
LeBron James has managed to keep Father Time at bay and remain dominant for 20 NBA seasons. The Lakers star could give a masterclass on the techniques he uses to ensure his body is in the best possible shape to compete on a nightly basis. Although no other player from the 2003 NBA draft remains active, James is still going strong.
