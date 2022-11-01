Read full article on original website
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
technologynetworks.com
Why Shingles Can Sometimes Cause Strokes
Scientists investigating why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke, now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that shuttle proteins and genetic information between cells, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published today in...
neurology.org
Headache, Opiate Use, and Prescribing Trends in Women With Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Background and Objectives Physician prescribing habits for opiates and headache therapies have not been previously evaluated in a large, matched cohort study in idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH). Our objective was to evaluate opiate and headache medication prescribing habits in women with IIH compared with matched women with migraine and population controls. We also investigated the occurrence of new onset headache in IIH compared with population controls.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
reviewofoptometry.com
IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function
Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
MedicineNet.com
Can You Have Myositis and Rheumatoid Arthritis?
Yes, a person can have both myositis and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) simultaneously. Although myositis can occur in isolation, it may occur with other autoimmune conditions, including RA, systemic lupus erythematosus or scleroderma. Both RA and myositis have the same basic underlying mechanism for disease causation, the immune system attacking the...
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
Medical News Today
What are the risks of untreated endometriosis?
Untreated endometriosis can cause significant pain, bloating, excess menstrual bleeding, and digestive distress. Over time, it can also affect a person’s fertility. When endometriosis tissue grows outside the uterus, it can affect other organs — especially the ovaries and reproductive structures. It may also affect the urinary and digestive systems.
cohaitungchi.com
Med-Surg Respiratory System, part 7: Interstitial Lung Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension
This article will discuss two disorders of the lungs: interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. The Med-Surg Nursing video series follows along with ourMedical-Surgical Nursing Flashcards, which are intended to help RN and PN nursing students study for nursing school exams, including the ATI, HESI, and NCLEX. Interstitial Lung Disease.
Medical News Today
Fibromuscular dysplasia: Treatment, symptoms, and causes
Fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD) is a rare vascular disease that causes extra cells to grow within the walls of a person’s arteries. This can cause the arteries to narrow and may cause them to tear. FMD can affect different arteries and cause a variety of signs and symptoms. This article...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Medical News Today
Primary osteoarthritis: Symptoms, risk factors, and diagnosis
Primary osteoarthritis (OA) causes joint pain, swelling, and tenderness. It can affect a person’s mobility and quality of life, but treatment can often help. Primary OA has no known cause, whereas secondary OA results from an injury or another condition. According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF), there are over...
labroots.com
A Promising Biomarker for Osteoarthritis Has Been Found
Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is difficult to diagnose early. Osteoarthritis affects over 32 million adults in the United States alone, causing symptoms of pain, aching, stiffness, decreased range of motion, and swelling. Osteoarthritis can impact a person’s ability to do daily tasks or go to work.
docwirenews.com
Intraocular Pressure and Retinal Nerve Fiber Layer Thinning in Glaucoma
Researchers, led by Takashi Nishida, MD, PhD, investigated the association between intraocular pressure variation and retinal nerve fiber layer thinning in patients with open-angle glaucoma. According to their study, higher pressure variability was independently associated with structural changes in glaucoma, even after adjusting for mean intraocular pressure. The findings were presented in JAMA Ophthalmology.
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Healthline
Overview of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
What is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?. Your bladder is a flexible, sac-like organ located in front of your pelvis. After your kidneys make urine, the liquid travels to your bladder, where it’s stored until it leaves your body. Your bladder is made of several layers. From the inside...
physiciansweekly.com
Quantitative Flow Ratio Guided Coronary Intervention vs Angiography in Diabetic Patients
The therapeutic value of the quantitative flow ratio (QFR), a new angiography-based metric for the functional evaluation of coronary stenoses, has recently been proven in patients receiving the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). For a study, researchers sought to determine if diabetes status impacts the positive outcomes of QFR advice for lesion selection during PCI.
Medical News Today
What to know about Churg-Strauss syndrome
Churg-Strauss syndrome, or eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), is a rare condition that causes vasculitis, meaning it restricts blood flow. This restriction of blood flow affects multiple organs, especially the lungs. Churg-Strauss syndrome, or EGPA, is a rare condition affecting 2.4 out of every million people annually. It affects the...
