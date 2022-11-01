Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya sides with Crawford, trashes Haymon, blames him for Davis vs. Ryan stalling
By Brian Webber: Oscar De La Hoya blasted Al Haymon of PBC in response to Terence Crawford’s social media rant on Tuesday about his failed talks with Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he’s going to speak a lot of truths about who is holding up the biggest fights from taking place.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 vs Rocky Marciano’s 49-0
Floyd Mayweather is sitting alone on a benchmark many boxers could only dream of after surpassing the great Rocky Marciano. Despite having a scare when former WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menaythin hung up his gloves at 54-0, Mayweather remains in possession of the undefeated retirement record. Real name Chayaphon Moonsri,...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want Zurdo Ramirez says Oscar De La Hoya
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want to fight Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez because he’s one of those types of fighters that is avoided by the Mexican star. De La Hoya feels that Canelo’s recent comment about not wanting to fight Mexican...
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder has next TWO fights lined up, no Anthony Joshua
Deontay Wilder has his next two fights lined up ahead of a massive Pay Per View in Las Vegas next year. As WBN confirmed, Wilder turned down an offer to meet with Anthony Joshua in Abu Dhabi this week as a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. draws closer. Wilder vs...
Otto Wallin believes he is a 'much better fight' for Anthony Joshua when he makes his heavyweight boxing return in 2023 than Dillian Whyte - as Swede insists 'I proved myself' during his defeat by Tyson Fury
Otto Wallin has insisted that he would make a 'much better' next opponent for former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua when he returns to the ring in 2023 than Dillian Whyte. The 31-year-old Swedish boxer is best known for his fight with Tyson Fury in September 2019, when he took the...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz Undisputed Championship Ordered By WBA
Amanda Serrano is now officially within a conversation of fighting to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. If the reigning unified featherweight titlist gets her way, the next two fights will leave her on the short list of fighters to claim undisputed status at two weights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed...
Brendan Schaub hits back at Anthony Smith over calling fans to boycott Jake Paul’s boxing matches: “That’s silly”
Brendan Schaub disagrees with UFC contender Anthony Smith about Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ has proven to be a controversial figure in combat sports. While some, such as Mike Tyson, have praised Paul for bringing attention to boxing, not everyone agrees. In fact, most MMA fighters seem to be against the YouTuber.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Hedge Fund Offered Me, Spence $25M Guaranteed Apiece; Haymon Wasn’t Interested
Terence Crawford revealed Tuesday night that representatives from two unnamed hedge funds offered to pay him and Errol Spence Jr. guaranteed purses of $25 million apiece during prolonged negotiations with Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon. Crawford discussed why talks for their high-profile fight fell apart late last month during...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Touts the Return of Mike Tyson, Tony Khan and Tyson Comment
AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.
Anthony Joshua: Second Oleksandr Usyk loss ‘tore me apart’
Anthony Joshua has opened up on his feelings around his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, saying the result “tore me apart”.Joshua was outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in September 2021, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in the process, and the Briton failed to regain the belts from Usyk this August.In Saudi Arabia, “AJ” fell to a second straight decision loss to the southpaw, before seizing a microphone and launching into a rant about his own boxing skills and those of his opponent.“It tore me apart,” Joshua told DAZN. “I had so much riding on it...
MMAmania.com
Paulo Costa teases move to boxing after impending conclusion of ‘miserable’ UFC contract
Paulo Costa is going to need to see some changes to keep him in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) once his contract expires. A perennial top contender within the 185-pound Middleweight ranks, Costa is currently riding high off a big “Fight of the Night” unanimous decision victory against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 (watch highlights). Despite believing the fight may have been his last on his contract, Costa revealed afterward that he actually has one more to get out of the way before he can test free agency.
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US this weekend?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
Oleksandr Usyk focusing solely on Tyson Fury in hopes of fight early next year
Oleksandr Usyk has insisted he will only fight Tyson Fury next and has called on the ‘unpredictable’ heavyweight champion to agree to a meeting during the first quarter of 2023.The Ukrainian was last in the ring in August when he retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts with a split-decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah.Talks over an undisputed heavyweight contest with WBC-belt holder Fury took place immediately after Usyk’s success in Saudi Arabia, but the Briton will instead take on Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month.It means the wait for all the titles to be...
‘It makes me laugh’: Oleksandr Usyk mocks Tyson Fury over Derek Chisora fight
Oleksandr Usyk has said Tyson Fury’s decision to fight Derek Chisora for a third time “makes me laugh”.Fury retained the WBC heavyweight title by knocking out Dillian Whyte in April, before Usyk kept hold of the remaining major bellts in the division in August with a decision win over Anthony Joshua.Those results positioned Fury and Usyk to clash and crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton will instead face compatriot Chisora on 3 December while the Ukrainian looks to regain full fitness.Fury, 34, outpointed Chisora, 38, in 2011 before beating the veteran via TKO in 2014. Meanwhile, Usyk beat...
worldboxingnews.net
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez press conference round-up
Dmitry Bivol, Gilberto Ramirez and their respresentatives spoke ahead of their world light-heavyweight title fight in Adu Dhabi this weekend. Dmitry Bivol, WBA Light-Heavyweight World Champion:. “Hello everybody. I want to say first of all, thank you to the Abu Dhabi government, the Department of Culture and Tourism for this...
Clayton News Daily
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol Doesn't Have Weaknesses, But I'm Going To Become Champion
Gilberto Ramirez will face the toughest test of his 13-year career when he takes on WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on Nov. 5 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN. The 31-year-old Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), from Mazatlan, Mexico, is a former super middleweight champion who wants...
