This block in Bushwick may soon be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) just voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District—a group of 32 brick and brownstone row houses in Bushwick on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue—to turn the area into a recognized landmark. According to officials, the group of row houses built...
Celebrate hip-hop History Month with this exhibit in the Bronx
Hip-hop was born in the Bronx, and a new exhibit along with several special events will celebrate the genre during Hip Hop History Month in November. Both activities are led by The Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is currently under construction and slated to open in 2024 at Bronx Point.
These are the most bed bug-infested buildings in NYC: report
Good night, sleep tight, don’t let the bed bugs bite — unless your building has an infestation. No New Yorker wants to think about bed bugs — heck, New Yorkers don’t even dare speak their name. And if your skin doesn’t feel itchy yet, a new third-quarter study is out from the no-fee rental listings portal Rent Betta to show the city’s worst bed bug-infested buildings, or at least the ones known to be alleged creepy-crawler hotbeds between the months of July and September.
Eyewitness News’ Sandy Kenyon asks $1.75M for NYC apartment
You’ve seen him on television — and now his sanctuary away from the cameras can be your own. One of the city’s best-known broadcast reporters, Sandy Kenyon of Eyewitness News, has listed his Hell’s Kitchen home for $1.75 million. If you don’t know the Princeton University alum from TV, you’ll remember him from 1010 WINS news radio — and his resume also includes positions at CNN and at the public broadcasting channel WNET in New York.
Brooklyn’s priciest rental hits the market for $35K/month
It’s a palace fit for the borough of Kings. A fully furnished, bohemian-chic home in Williamsburg has just hit the market for a cool $35,000 per month — making it Brooklyn’s most expensive rental, according to StreetEasy, and Williamsburg’s priciest in history, The Post has learned.
Zeldin or lawsuits could derail Penn Station area redevelopment in NYC
Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin sounds ready to take an axe to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s multi-billion-dollar scheme to redevelop the area around Penn Station. Zeldin didn’t spell out exactly what he’d do if he’s elected next week. But he told The Post: “Kathy Hochul’s deeply flawed Penn Station boondoggle highlights just how totally unqualified she is to lead New York. She will eagerly waste away billions of tax dollars with incredible ease and zero regret.
You can now play pickleball at JFK airport
The pickleball craze shows no signs of slowing down, now invading the TWA Hotel‘s tarmac at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport as well. Operated by CityPickle, the company behind a similar temporary effort at Hudson Yards that launched this past October, the court will be open to hotel guests, airport travelers and New Yorkers starting this Friday and it will stay on premise on the weekends through November 13. To note: the court will be closed this upcoming Sunday because of the NYC Marathon.
