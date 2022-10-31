Read full article on original website
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
Holiday air travel is set to be one of the most expensive on record
Thinking of flying for the holidays this year? Expect to pay more for airfare than at any other time in recent years. Thanksgiving airfare prices are currently averaging $281 round trip, up 25% from last year, according to travel booking group Hopper. For Christmas travel, airfare prices are averaging $435 round trip, up 55% from last year and 19% higher than in 2019.
The best airlines for holiday travel on points
If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
Mistakes Travelers Make On A Long-Haul Flight
Travel experts share their top tips for making those hours on the plane less miserable.
Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income
The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
8 cost-saving tips for travelers in these trying economic times
Savvy travelers can find a way to travel well for less money by adjusting their strategies during this time of high inflation. These tips can help keep your travel budget in check.
Holiday flights will be pricey and packed. Here are 5 things to know before you book
Time is running out if you're hoping to book a relatively inexpensive flight over the holidays. Airlines say that demand is sky high and, as a result, airfares are soaring. For example, nonstop flights from Chicago to any of the New York airports for Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-27) are more than $500 round trip. Flights from Los Angeles to Seattle on the same dates are well above $500 round trip, too.
Travel Experts Reveal the Most Ridiculous Fees They’ve Ever Been Charged
Traveling often comes with a lot of extra fees that aren't included in the base price -- for example, we've all gotten used to paying $70 for checked bags on flights or $40-plus resort fees. But...
Ritz-Carlton's new luxury 'yacht' will begin sailing this week with fares starting at $4,600 per person — see what it'll be like sailing aboard the floating hotel
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's first cruise ship is setting sail on October 15 after years of delay. The 623-foot Evrima "yacht" will have 149 suites to accommodate almost 300 travelers. The luxury cruise market has been "off the charts" as more companies continue to unveil high-end cruise brands. Ultra-luxury cruise...
More travelers avoiding checking bags, according to new survey
More air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly. A September survey indicates that 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer. Of the 1,700 Americans in the Tripit survey, one in six said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with...
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
Welcome offer on the IHG Rewards Premier comes with 140,000 points
With brands like Holiday Inn, Kimpton and more, IHG hotels are everywhere, and the chain's IHG Premier credit card can be a useful travel companion.
