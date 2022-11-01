Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Arson and Fraud Case from 2020
(KNSI) — More than two years after a fire severely damaged a semi, a Sauk Rapids man has been arrested for aiding and abetting arson and insurance fraud. According to the criminal complaint, on August 12th, 2020, firefighters were called to a semi-tractor on fire on the side of the road on County Road 75 and 240th Street in St. Augusta. Investigators contacted Freightliner of St. Cloud and learned that truck had been in the shop for the last eight days due to transmission issues but had been released less than an hour before the fire. Investigators determined the fire started in the sleeper cab, and the remains of a red gas can and towel soaked in what is believed to be gasoline were found between the driver and passenger seat. They also found an invoice for service addressed to Abdikadir Muhumud Mire, who was also the registered owner of the truck.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Remembers Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office remembers one of their own who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Edwin Arendt died in a car crash on November 3rd, 1987. The Stearns County Honor Guard will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the accident on County Road 2, west of Jacobs Prairie. The wreath was guarded from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Mother who crashed while trying to give bottle to baby facing charges
Authorities say they are planning to charge a mother with multiple crimes after she crashed while trying to give her 1-year-old baby its bottle. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday issued a release regarding a weeks-old rollover crash in Rockwood Township, which left a mother pinned by the leg beneath her vehicle.
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
kvsc.org
Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond
The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
lptv.org
Nevis School Bus Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash, No Injuries Reported
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Nevis school district bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 25, but no injuries were reported. The crash happened in Nevis Township when the bus left a stop sign on Friendly Bay Drive and tried to pull out onto County Road 18, but it pulled in front of a pickup truck traveling east on CR 18. The driver of the pickup, 73-year-old Ronald McLaen of Nevis, tried to avoid the bus, but his vehicle collided with the rear area of the bus.
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
kvrr.com
Former Becker Co. Sheriff’s deputy running to replace the man who fired him
BECKER CO., Minn. (FOX 9) – Less than a year after being terminated by Becker County Sheriff Todd D. Glander, former deputy Chad Peterson is running to replace him. Whether he wins or not, Peterson’s story and the unorthodox path he took to running for office speak to the challenges and tensions in law enforcement today around accountability, mental health, community relations and officer well-being.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
knsiradio.com
Brainerd Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Daughter’s Boyfriend
(KNSI) — A 43-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges after prosecutors say he shot his daughter’s boyfriend because he thought he was abusing her. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, they took a report of a missing person on October 28th after a woman said her boyfriend, 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, told her he was going to a storage unit rented by her father on October 26th and never came back. The criminal complaint says an anonymous tipster went to the police after having a conversation with a family member of Michael Laflex. That family member told them Laflex laid out the details of what happened, starting with suspicions that Brogle was abusing his daughter. Laflex is accused of shooting Brogle at the storage unit and then burying him. Investigators searched the storage locker and found evidence suggesting Brogle was killed there and that someone tried to clean it up with bleach. Brogle’s body was recovered on October 30th from a grave police say Laflex dug.
voiceofalexandria.com
Bank evacuated due to gas line being damaged, able to return a short time later
(Alexandria, MN)--A gas leak near First Western Bank and Trust caused the bank to be evacuated for a time today. (Thursday) Officials say the bank was evacuated as a precaution due to a gas line being damaged. Employees were able to go back to work a short time later after any issue was alleviated.
fox9.com
Body cam footage shows altercation that got Becker County Sheriff's deputy fired
This video shows footage captured by the body-worn camera of former Becker County Sheriff Deputy Chad Peterson during an obsencity-laced, threatening verbal altercation with a resident that occurred just after midnight on June 7, 2021. Peterson, who was named Minnesota Officer of the Year in 2009, was put on paid leave the next day and was fired that December. He is now running for sheriff in Becker County.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two are injured in a crash over the weekend near Lowry
(Lowry, MN)--Two people are reportedly injured following a crash in Pope County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place around 5:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 114 at 150th Street near Lowry. A tractor reportedly traveling north and an SUV traveling south collided on Highway 114.
voiceofalexandria.com
Body found in Crow Wing County, believed to be that of missing man
(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the area. According to the report, on Friday the sheriff's office received a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Officials say he was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday. They say that...
