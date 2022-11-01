ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
tmj4.com

Add a Touch of Elegance to Your Holiday with The Pfister

Add a touch of elegance to your holidays and celebrate tradition at Milwaukee’s legendary Pfister Hotel. David Caruso joins Briana Greer at Pfister Hotel. The Pfister is pleased to present several memorable events appropriate for all ages this holiday season, from our popular Thanksgiving Brunch to our family-friendly Breakfast with Santa.
milwaukeemag.com

Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo

A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
CBS 58

Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
tmj4.com

Veteran’s Week & Honoring Heroes with Homes

Belman Homes is a single-family home and condominium builder, land developer, and Real Estate Agent serving Waukesha and surrounding counties. Belman Homes hand builds homes on customers home sites as well as offers move in ready homes and condos. They are known for hand built old world craftsmanship and a great customer experience. Belman Homes is Wisconsin Builder’s Association’ 2021 Builder of the Year. David Belman joins us to talk about Veteran's week and honoring heroes with homes.
WISN

Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
WAUKESHA, WI

