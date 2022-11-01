Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
tmj4.com
Add a Touch of Elegance to Your Holiday with The Pfister
Add a touch of elegance to your holidays and celebrate tradition at Milwaukee’s legendary Pfister Hotel. David Caruso joins Briana Greer at Pfister Hotel. The Pfister is pleased to present several memorable events appropriate for all ages this holiday season, from our popular Thanksgiving Brunch to our family-friendly Breakfast with Santa.
Waukesha seeking $1.5M in donations for Christmas parade memorials
Waukesha officials are seeking $1.5 million in donations to help complete three permanent Christmas parade memorials.
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
CBS 58
Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
tmj4.com
Veteran’s Week & Honoring Heroes with Homes
Belman Homes is a single-family home and condominium builder, land developer, and Real Estate Agent serving Waukesha and surrounding counties. Belman Homes hand builds homes on customers home sites as well as offers move in ready homes and condos. They are known for hand built old world craftsmanship and a great customer experience. Belman Homes is Wisconsin Builder’s Association’ 2021 Builder of the Year. David Belman joins us to talk about Veteran's week and honoring heroes with homes.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Early local voters are confident in-person and by-mail voting is secure
With election day just six days out, the line inside the Zeidler building was nearly constant with a steady stream of people registering to vote and casting their ballots on Thursday.
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
Waukesha County referendums on ballot confusing some voters
When Waukesha County voters head to the polls many are finding the two referendums on the ballot hard to understand.
tmj4.com
A Veteran and How His Military Experience Helped Him Start a Business
Veterans Day is just 10 days away and today’s guest is here to talk about how his military service prepared him for running a junk removal business, Camo Crew. Turns out, Andy Weins has discovered that this important service has a lot in common with his experience in the military, and he’s here to explain why.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
