Fox 19
UK student arrested following assault on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
kentuckytoday.com
Fake trooper scams reported in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Post in Richmond says they have been getting calls from concerned residents in their 11-county service area about a scam in which they are being contacted by fake troopers. The KSP says a caller will tell people that they are a...
Police searching for stolen dump truck in Laurel County
A Corbin business is missing a dump truck and is hoping someone has seen it.
fox56news.com
42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
fox56news.com
'I killed her,' Woman accused of killing mother in Las Vegas calmly describes murder in 911 call
A woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested calmly told a dispatcher she murdered her mom before hanging up, audio the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday revealed. ‘I killed her,’ Woman accused of killing mother in...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
fox56news.com
Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
wvih.com
fox56news.com
Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
wklw.com
Breathitt Co Shooting Suspect Indicted
A Breathitt Co man, charged in a shooting incident earlier this year, was recently indicted by a grand jury. Roy Fugate was indicted this week in Breathitt Co on burglary, wanton endangerment, assault, criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence charges. The incident happened on August 24. an early morning...
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
fox56news.com
Security camera shows alleged Madison County bail money scammer
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A scam that occurred on Pleasure Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision is currently under investigation. In a video shared on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a masked individual is seen ringing the doorbell and accepting an envelope from the person at the door.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Multiple Warrants
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Steven Neely age 31 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt on Thursday night November 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM. The arrest occurred off Robinson...
WKYT 27
Police looking for suspect in robberies at Lexington hotels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the suspect in two separate hotel robberies in Lexington. Thursday morning, police responded to the Ramada Inn on North Broadway for a report of a robbery. The suspect told an employee he had a gun and handed an employee a note demanding money. The employee complied, and the suspect left with the cash.
wklw.com
Knott Co Flood Scam Case Heading to Grand Jury
A Knott Co Flood Scam Case is heading to a grand jury. Back in August, Christian Soehnlein of Somerset, is accused of scamming a Knott Co woman out of $4,000 to do contracting work to repair her home following the flood in July, but Officials said he never did the work.
q95fm.net
Clay County Man Arrested on Theft Charges after Allegedly Making False Missing Person Report
A Laurel County missing person call on Friday led to a man from Clay County man being arrested on unrelated charges. Laurel County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call around 10 am Friday about a potential missing person. According to deputies, 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale or Manchester made...
Wave 3
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired Friday morning on Lexington’s Tates Creek schools campus. According to jail records, 18-year-old Faezon Odom is charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment. According to school officials, around 9 a.m., when Tates Creek Middle School students...
Wave 3
